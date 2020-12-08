

Gerald Nelson — Bronx, N.Y. Nelson immigrated from Trinidad in 1969, worked for the same company for 35 years, raised four children, became a champion bowler and retired as captain of the Auxiliary Police Department in the 43rd Precinct in New York. “All this was accomplished in the great US of A,” he said. “This is my American Dream.” (Ian Brown)

Fourteen years in the making.

Eighty thousand miles.

Fifty states.

A publisher.

Then a pandemic.

Creating “American Dreams,” the book by Canadian photographer Ian Brown, was a test in patience and resolve, not unlike the journeys people took to create this country. Its pages are full of stunning portraits and handwritten missives of what it is to be human, to be alive and to persevere during the first two tumultuous decades of the 21st century. Square in its shape, the pages glossy and thick, I find myself leafing through the stories again and again, finding new pieces of wisdom in the faces of its subjects, in the words of their dreams. Hope. Whose shoes can I walk a mile in today? A perfectly legal Ponzi scheme. To be accepted.

Brown traced the origin of the phrase “American Dream” to a 1931 book written by James Truslow Adams:

But there has been also the American dream, that dream of a land in which life should be better and richer and fuller for every man, with opportunity for each according to his ability or achievement.

With the definition in mind, he drove his truck through the states looking for people, young and old, rich and poor, alone or surrounded. At first, no one spoke with him, hence the long years of short trips. Over time, and unwittingly while people opened up to him, he discovered the roots of the tensions and political divisions that forced the 2020 election to be a litmus test for democracy. “In the red states, people want the freedom to do — to carry a gun, for instance. But in the blue states people want freedom from — freedom from gun violence and racial inequality,” Brown says.

The handwritten explanations of American dreams add an inexplicable quality of time and place to the words. By themselves, they are personal stories, but coupled with the photographs, they are historical dynamite.



Carol Van Strum — Oregon. Things are seldom what they seem Consider the famous American Dream, A perfectly legal Ponzi scheme That cons the gullible of all ages And robs the poor of hope and wages, Plundering land and sea and skies, Poisoning all of our minds with lies By con men promising boundless opportunity While they rape and murder with impunity. (Ian Brown)



Danny Mowat — Red Lodge, Mont. (Ian Brown)



Danny Mowat's dream. (Ian Brown)



Ameena Matthews — Chicago. To "live in a city where people care about one another, speak good morning, and mean it. 2016 racism is real. Killing people of color is a sin. God please help change the mindset from hatred to understanding." (Ian Brown)



Guy Lucero Jr. — Sterling Correctional Facility, Colo. “This country is based on chances for the better. We all relate in one form or another. And that's a struggle, but this country gives us chances to reach the highest levels of success. From the prisons, to the families striving and sacrificing for their kids.” (Ian Brown)



Hallie Winter — Pawhuska, Okla. “Being Native American, my ancestors were already here before others came seeking this dream and in many ways they lived the 'American Nightmare.' Personally, my American Dream is to give a voice to my people, who have been voiceless and muted, and live in a world without racism, cruelty or bias.” (Ian Brown)



Charles Erickson — Jeffrey City, Wyo. In “final my personal dream is that America can be saved from those who would drag us down into a socialist collective where we are subservient to the state and bound in an authoritarian collective where the individual is slave to the state. That can only happen by destroying self reliance and individual liberty. So after all that my dream is for the young to remain free.” (Ian Brown)



Jordyn Taylor — Cleveland, during the 2016 Republican National Convention. (Ian Brown)



Jordyn's dream (Ian Brown)



C.J. Grisham — Belton, Tex. “What is my American Dream? That we have the freedom to live our lives however we choose without government micromanaging, taxing, and regulating everything we do.” (Ian Brown)



Sura — Salt Lake City (Ian Brown)



Sura's dream (Ian Brown)



Mai Le Liberman — Boston “My American Dream is simply to be accepted as an American. After 25 years in this country, I’m still not considered an American here and abroad. Many still ask me, 'what are you?' When I answer, 'American,' I usually get the response, 'No, seriously, what are you?' If you really want to know, I’m Vietnamese.” (Ian Brown)



“American Dreams,” by Ian Brown (Ian Brown)

