Palestinians demonstrate against Israeli settlements in the West Bank; a son hugs his mother through a “hugging wall” at a retirement community; sheep pass through downtown Madrid during the seasonal migration from the hills; a 90-year-old woman is the first in the United Kingdom to receive a coronavirus vaccine. Here’s a look at 12 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.



Dec. 11, 2020 | Nablus, West Bank Palestinians run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during a demonstration against Israel's settlements in the village of Beit Dajan. (ALAA BADARNEH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)



Dec. 11, 2020 | Buenos Aires Abortion rights activists celebrate outside Congress as the Argentine lower house approves a bill that would legalize abortion. The bill now moves to the Senate. (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)



Dec. 3, 2020 | Virginia Beach Gay Dixon hugs her son, Gary Witzenburg, through a “hugging wall” at the Westminster-Canterbury on the Chesapeake Bay Retirement Community. It was the first time the two had been able to see each other since March. (Parker Michels-Boyce for The Washington Post)



Monterey, Calif. California sea lion observes a KN95 mask. (Ralph Pace)



Dec. 8, 2020 | Moscow A waiter sets a table, inside a transparent pod offered for private Christmas meals, on the rooftop of Ritz-Carlton hotel near the Kremlin and Red Square. (MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)



Dec. 6, 2020 | Novosibirsk, Russia Competitors take part in the annual Siberia Kite Cup. (ROSTISLAV NETISOV/AFP/Getty Images)



Dec. 10, 2020 | Washington, D.C. A rower passes under the recently renovated Arlington Memorial Bridge. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



Dec. 7, 2020 | Madrid Sheep pass a downtown bus stop while heading to Casa de Campo park during a seasonal migration from the region's northern hills. (Mariscal/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)



Dec. 7, 2020 | Hamdayet, Sudan Refugees from the Tigray region of Ethiopia board buses to an Um Rakuba refugee camp after spending time at a U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reception center. (Byron Smith/Getty Images)



Dec. 5, 2020 | Valencia, Spain Performers rehearse a scene from the play “La Cenerentola” by Gioachino Rossini, in a co-production with the Dutch National Opera and Geneva Grand Theater, at the Palace of Arts. (Manuel Bruque/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)



Dec. 8, 2020 | Coventry, England Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward, after becoming the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, at University Hospital. (Jacob King/AP)