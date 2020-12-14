

A mortuary worker transports the body of a covid-19 victim on a stretcher at the morgue of a hospital in Barcelona. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

It’s been nearly a year now that the world has been dealing with the effects of the covid-19 pandemic. The statistics are grim. According to Johns Hopkins University, the global number of cases so far is over 70 million with more than 1.6 million deaths. Even so there are so many people downplaying or dismissing the severity of the pandemic. I can’t help but wonder why.

Even as this battle is ongoing, the costs of the pandemic continue to manifest themselves sharply for those who are affected. The rising numbers of cases and casualties become indelible realities for many people day after day. And while people continue to doubt or have their own misgivings about the severity of the pandemic, there are people who confront its reality every day. Those people include family members losing loved ones and the front-line workers who struggle to take care the sick and dying.

Associated Press photographer Emilio Morenatti spent some time with mortuary workers in Spain as they tended to the deceased. Although Spain trails the United States in numbers of cases and deaths, they still have more than a million cases and over 40,000 dead. It’s still devastating there for so many people. Morenatti’s photos serve as a terrible reminder that both the pandemic and its consequences are very real. Behind every number cited is a mother, father, brother, sister, cousin, grandfather, grandmother and friend. Losing them is very real.

The best photographers know how to use light to help express the weight of the subject they are photographing. Morenatti is no exception. His work goes far beyond the basic need to present a situation. His images are carefully constructed to impart a heavy emotional punch. At its best, that’s what photojournalism does — cuts through the noise to deliver the essence of the subject to the general public.

The best photojournalists go beyond merely illustrating things — they have a strong authorial voice or point of view. The same can be said of the best writers. When they approach a story, they don’t merely set out to record it. They conjure up the best tools they have available to get the story across. They, too, use their point of view — and like the best photographers, their work has strong authorship. Morenatti and his work fit very comfortably in this tradition.

Through the choices Morenatti makes, from color palette to organizing a scene’s elements inside the four lines that make up a photographic frame, his work transports us into what is unfolding in front of him. In this case, he is showing us the dark reality of the coronavirus — our worst fears come to fruition, the loss of human life. The result is one that combines facts, observation and emotion, giving us a more complete and impactful account of the costs this pandemic has bestowed upon us.



Mortuary workers carry the body of an elderly person who died of covid-19 after removing it from a nursing home in Barcelona. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)



Mortuary workers wear protective suits while moving the body of an elderly person from an elevator after removing it from a nursing home. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)



A mortuary worker closes a coffin at a morgue in Barcelona. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)



Mortuary workers Marina Gomez and Manel Rivera store the body of a person who died of covid-19 at a morgue in Barcelona. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)



Mortuary worker Marina Gomez handles the body of a person who died of covid-19 at a morgue in Barcelona. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)



Relatives of a person who died of covid-19 react during a funeral in Girona, Spain. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)



A mortuary worker prepares a coffin during a funeral at a mortuary in Girona, Spain. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)



Mortuary workers pick up the body of a covid-19 victim from a nursing home in Barcelona. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)



A mortuary worker collects the ashes of a covid-19 victim from an oven after the remains were cremated at a mortuary in Girona, Spain. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

