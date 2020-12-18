

Russia's Angara-A5 rocket blasts off from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northern Russia on December 14, 2020. - Russia on December 14, 2020 conducted a second launch of its new heavy-class Angara rocket -- the first developed after the fall of the Soviet Union -- nearly six years after its maiden voyage.

The Angara-A5 rocket blasts off from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia, nearly six years after its initial voyage; a model readies for the start of Dakar Fashion Week in Senegal; Ivanka Trump helps deliver food boxes in Virginia as part of the Farmers to Families Food Box distribution program; the electoral college vote in Minnesota. Here’s a look at 16 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.



Dec. 14, 2020 | Plesetsk Cosmodrome, Russia The Angara-A5 rocket, the first developed after the fall of the Soviet Union and nearly six years after its initial voyage, blasts off from the cosmodrome. (Russian Defense Ministry/AFP/Getty Images)



Dec. 14, 2020 | Piedra del Águila, Argentina A woman wears special glasses to watch a total solar eclipse, which was visible from the northern Patagonia region of Argentina and from the Araucanía region in Chile. (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)



Dec. 12, 2020 | Dakar, Senegal A fashion model gets her makeup and hair done ahead of the start of Dakar Fashion Week. (JOHN WESSELS/AFP/Getty Images)



Dec. 14, 2020 | Woodbridge, Va. White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, right, and the Rev. Paula White, center, pray with Marta Torres, whose son is receiving a kidney transplant, in her dining room while delivering food boxes as part of the Farmers to Families Food Box distribution program. (Al Drago for The Washington Post)



Dec. 15, 2020 | Manassas, Va. A performer, wearing a face mask, leaps during a dress rehearsal for a production of "The Nutcracker” by Manassas Ballet Theatre at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. Because of covid-19 concerns, performances were recorded Dec. 17 and 18 and will be available for streaming Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



Dec. 12, 2020 | Burke, Va. Santa Claus greets Madison Boogart, 3, as she and her family visit a neighborhood light display. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



Dec. 17, 2020 | Pittsfield, Mass. Pedestrians walk along North Street as a nor'easter pummels the Berkshires. (Ben Garver/Berkshire Eagle/AP)



Dec. 16, 2020 | Arlington, Va. Canada geese fly in a snowstorm. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



Dec. 17, 2020 | Kathmandu, Nepal Spotted owlets rest on a tree branch. (PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP/Getty Images)



Dec. 18, 2020 | Katsina, Nigeria A group of schoolboys gather following their release after they were kidnapped last week. More than 300 schoolboys were abducted from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara. Nigeria’s Boko Haram extremist rebels claimed responsibility. (Sunday Alamba/AP)



Dec. 14, 2020 | St. Paul, Minn. Elector Joel Heller, top, gives his son Noah, 14, a hug after casting his electoral college vote for Joe Biden and Kamala D. Harris in the state House Chambers. (Brian Peterson/Star Tribune/AP)



Dec. 14, 2020 | Montreal A box of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is delivered to the Maimonides long-term-care home. (Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services/Reuters)



Dec. 12, 2020 | West Point, N.Y. Members of the Brigade of Midshipmen react during their team's loss to the rival Army Black Knights in the annual Army-Navy college football game at Michie Stadium. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)



Dec. 17, 2020 | Washington, D.C. Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) draws an offensive foul on Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant during a preseason game. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)



Dec. 12, 2020 | Washington, D.C. Supporters cheer for helicopters during a rally for President Trump. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)