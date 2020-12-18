Russia's Angara-A5 rocket blasts off from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northern Russia on December 14, 2020. - Russia on December 14, 2020 conducted a second launch of its new heavy-class Angara rocket -- the first developed after the fall of the Soviet Union -- nearly six years after its maiden voyage. (Handout / Russian Defence Ministry / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Russian Defence Ministry / HANDOUT " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS --- NO ARCHIVE --- (HANDOUT/Russian Defence Ministry/AFP via Getty Images) (Russian Defense Ministry/AFP/Getty Images)
The Angara-A5 rocket blasts off from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia, nearly six years after its initial voyage; a model readies for the start of Dakar Fashion Week in Senegal; Ivanka Trump helps deliver food boxes in Virginia as part of the Farmers to Families Food Box distribution program; the electoral college vote in Minnesota. Here’s a look at 16 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.
Dec. 14, 2020 | Plesetsk Cosmodrome, Russia The Angara-A5 rocket, the first developed after the fall of the Soviet Union and nearly six years after its initial voyage, blasts off from the cosmodrome. (Russian Defense Ministry/AFP/Getty Images) Dec. 14, 2020 | Piedra del Águila, Argentina A woman wears special glasses to watch a total solar eclipse, which was visible from the northern Patagonia region of Argentina and from the Araucanía region in Chile. (Natacha Pisarenko/AP) Dec. 12, 2020 | Dakar, Senegal A fashion model gets her makeup and hair done ahead of the start of Dakar Fashion Week. (JOHN WESSELS/AFP/Getty Images) Dec. 14, 2020 | Woodbridge, Va. White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, right, and the Rev. Paula White, center, pray with Marta Torres, whose son is receiving a kidney transplant, in her dining room while delivering food boxes as part of the Farmers to Families Food Box distribution program. (Al Drago for The Washington Post) Dec. 15, 2020 | Manassas, Va. A performer, wearing a face mask, leaps during a dress rehearsal for a production of "The Nutcracker” by Manassas Ballet Theatre at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. Because of covid-19 concerns, performances were recorded Dec. 17 and 18 and will be available for streaming Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post) Dec. 12, 2020 | Burke, Va. Santa Claus greets Madison Boogart, 3, as she and her family visit a neighborhood light display. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post) Dec. 17, 2020 | Pittsfield, Mass. Pedestrians walk along North Street as a nor'easter pummels the Berkshires. (Ben Garver/Berkshire Eagle/AP) Dec. 16, 2020 | Arlington, Va. Canada geese fly in a snowstorm. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post) Dec. 17, 2020 | Kathmandu, Nepal Spotted owlets rest on a tree branch. (PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP/Getty Images) Dec. 18, 2020 | Katsina, Nigeria A group of schoolboys gather following their release after they were kidnapped last week. More than 300 schoolboys were abducted from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara. Nigeria’s Boko Haram extremist rebels claimed responsibility. (Sunday Alamba/AP) Dec. 14, 2020 | St. Paul, Minn. Elector Joel Heller, top, gives his son Noah, 14, a hug after casting his electoral college vote for Joe Biden and Kamala D. Harris in the state House Chambers. (Brian Peterson/Star Tribune/AP) Dec. 14, 2020 | Montreal A box of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is delivered to the Maimonides long-term-care home. (Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services/Reuters) Dec. 12, 2020 | West Point, N.Y. Members of the Brigade of Midshipmen react during their team's loss to the rival Army Black Knights in the annual Army-Navy college football game at Michie Stadium. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post) Dec. 17, 2020 | Washington, D.C. Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) draws an offensive foul on Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant during a preseason game. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post) Dec. 12, 2020 | Washington, D.C. Supporters cheer for helicopters during a rally for President Trump. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post) Dec. 15, 2020 | Currumbin, Australia Tourists walk amid beach foam in the wake of cyclonic conditions at Currumbin Beach after northern New South Wales and southeast Queensland were lashed by heavy rain, strong winds and king tides. (PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP/Getty Images)