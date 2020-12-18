

President Trump looks over at guests during a White House event to announce Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court. (Louie Palu/Zuma Press)



A shadow on the steps of the Supreme Court is cast on a woman from the statue known as the Authority of Law from a light used by a television crew on the night that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. (Louie Palu/Zuma Press)

This ongoing documentary project started out as a short photo essay on impeachment, but as 2020 progressed it transformed into an exploration of how a pandemic can be manipulated into a political tool and used to subvert conventional norms of the American social order. Through the lens of my camera, I effectively witnessed the pandemic mutate from a physical virus to a political one — and documented how the political pandemic, as I call it, shaped what became a surreal and dystopian election and 2020 became a year zero reset of everything between factions of extreme left and right ideologies.

One of my goals was to give a view of what the front lines of this political pandemic looked like in Washington, from the gilded halls of the White House to polling stations in predominantly Black parts of the city that are often left out of the spotlight. Even before covid-19 hit, photographing politics has always been a gritty game of pushing for access: where it is granted, that is what the public sees as news; where denied, stories are often ignored and forgotten. The pandemic has worsened that already stark bottom line: As people retreat into their socially distanced spaces, we are seeing less and less of what’s going on outside the confines of our shrinking worlds. On top of that, attacks on the media for committing the simple offense of being a representative of a free press, filming or taking photographs in a public place have evolved in new and troubling ways — further obscuring our view of history unfolding in the process. Every demonstration is filled with acts of blocking lenses, assault, death threats and being caught between left and right wing protesters and police where projectiles and chemical agents are common. That too affects the photographs I produce. While working, I have to assume that everyone might hit, block or infect me.

Washington, D.C., occupies a unique place in American consciousness, as the place to which the nation turns to address its disputes and grievances. The coronavirus, however, seemed at times like it might break the system along political lines. There were days when I went to the White House — arguably the most secure place in the world, with ready access to coronavirus tests even in the face of shortages elsewhere — and learned later that I had been in the middle of a superspreader event, thanks to faulty tests and people ignoring mask mandates. My colleagues and I have been tested and quarantined so many times I have lost count. Luckily, I have never tested positive as some of my colleagues have. But the worst part of covering the pandemic as a photojournalist is the sudden fear of working around friends who you love and have known for years, because they might be sick and not know it, and infect you — or you them — with a novel, deadly disease for which there is no cure.

As one government prepares to leave and another returns from exile, the damage done by the politics of this pandemic may far outlast the virus itself. Disinformation and wild conspiracy theories are immune to vaccination and may very well last years longer than the virus poses a threat; into the next election cycle and the unknown of these darks days ahead.



A D.C. election official, protected by a plastic shield, helps a voter check in before voting at the Malcolm X Opportunity Center Gymnasium Voting Center. (Louie Palu/Zuma Press)



Voters line up outside a polling station during early voting at the Deanwood Community Center in Washington, D.C. (Louie Palu/Zuma Press)



Arrows on the floor lead to the seat where Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before a House Oversight Committee on recent changes to the U.S. Postal Service. (Louie Palu/Zuma Press)



LEFT: Attorney General William P. Barr rubs disinfectant on his hands after a meeting in the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Capitol Hill. RIGHT: Staffers move clothing from the House office of Senator-elect Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) to his new office in the Russell Senate Office Building. (Louie Palu/Zuma Press)



Trump campaign lawyer Rudolph Giuliani is led by security detail to his vehicle after a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., where he claimed President Trump lost the election because of a baseless, unproven conspiracy theory. (Louie Palu/Zuma Press)



LEFT: Telephones behind a protective shield on a desk used by Capitol Hill Police at a security checkpoint at the Dirksen Senate Office Building. RIGHT: A taped off square for photographers is provided for social distancing at a hearing on covid-19 on Capitol Hill. (Louie Palu/Zuma Press)



Former vice president Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, walk to meet Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) while paying their respects to the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) at the U.S. Capitol. (Louie Palu/Zuma Press)



A member of D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser's security detail stands by her vehicle while the mayor and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) visit an art installation composed of over 230,000 small white flags, representing the number of American deaths from the coronavirus. (Louie Palu/Zuma Press)



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, artist Suzanne Firstenberg and celebrity chef José Andrés walk through an art installation of over 230,000 white flags, each representing a death in the United States from covid-19 on Nov. 2. (Louie Palu/Zuma Press)



Capitol Police officers, including one in riot gear, stand between thousands of mostly maskless pro-Trump demonstrators and a handful of counterprotesters in front of the Supreme Court. (Louie Palu/Zuma Press)



Protesters demonstrating against President Trump at D.C.'s Black Lives Matter Plaza use umbrellas to block members of the media from photographing and taking video on Nov. 3. (Louie Palu/Zuma Press)



A member of the White House staff takes down the U.S. flag after President Trump announces Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court on Sept. 26. (Louie Palu/Zuma Press)

This work was supported by the National Geographic Society’s Emergency Fund for Journalists.

