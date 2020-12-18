This ongoing documentary project started out as a short photo essay on impeachment, but as 2020 progressed it transformed into an exploration of how a pandemic can be manipulated into a political tool and used to subvert conventional norms of the American social order. Through the lens of my camera, I effectively witnessed the pandemic mutate from a physical virus to a political one — and documented how the political pandemic, as I call it, shaped what became a surreal and dystopian election and 2020 became a year zero reset of everything between factions of extreme left and right ideologies.
One of my goals was to give a view of what the front lines of this political pandemic looked like in Washington, from the gilded halls of the White House to polling stations in predominantly Black parts of the city that are often left out of the spotlight. Even before covid-19 hit, photographing politics has always been a gritty game of pushing for access: where it is granted, that is what the public sees as news; where denied, stories are often ignored and forgotten. The pandemic has worsened that already stark bottom line: As people retreat into their socially distanced spaces, we are seeing less and less of what’s going on outside the confines of our shrinking worlds. On top of that, attacks on the media for committing the simple offense of being a representative of a free press, filming or taking photographs in a public place have evolved in new and troubling ways — further obscuring our view of history unfolding in the process. Every demonstration is filled with acts of blocking lenses, assault, death threats and being caught between left and right wing protesters and police where projectiles and chemical agents are common. That too affects the photographs I produce. While working, I have to assume that everyone might hit, block or infect me.
Washington, D.C., occupies a unique place in American consciousness, as the place to which the nation turns to address its disputes and grievances. The coronavirus, however, seemed at times like it might break the system along political lines. There were days when I went to the White House — arguably the most secure place in the world, with ready access to coronavirus tests even in the face of shortages elsewhere — and learned later that I had been in the middle of a superspreader event, thanks to faulty tests and people ignoring mask mandates. My colleagues and I have been tested and quarantined so many times I have lost count. Luckily, I have never tested positive as some of my colleagues have. But the worst part of covering the pandemic as a photojournalist is the sudden fear of working around friends who you love and have known for years, because they might be sick and not know it, and infect you — or you them — with a novel, deadly disease for which there is no cure.
As one government prepares to leave and another returns from exile, the damage done by the politics of this pandemic may far outlast the virus itself. Disinformation and wild conspiracy theories are immune to vaccination and may very well last years longer than the virus poses a threat; into the next election cycle and the unknown of these darks days ahead.
This work was supported by the National Geographic Society’s Emergency Fund for Journalists.
