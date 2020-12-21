Photo Editor



People dance at a nightclub nearly a year after the novel coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan, China. (Aly Song/Reuters)



Zhang Qiong, 29, wipes birthday cake off her face at a beer hall. “After experiencing the first wave of epidemic in Wuhan and then the liberation, I feel like I’m living a second life,” said Zhang. (Aly Song/Reuters)

It’s been almost a year now since we learned of the novel coronavirus. Almost a year. For most of that time, I, like many people, have been more or less sequestered in my apartment. I rarely venture out. Last March, when the pandemic began, I started having groceries delivered, wearing a mask and gloves, and washing my hands incessantly. I’m one of the lucky ones, though, because The Washington Post has let us work from home since then. We are planning to return to our offices in June if all goes well.

Even though I never spent much time out on the town before the virus hit, I’m ready to get out of the apartment and return to some sense of normalcy. We’ll see if that happens. The past few months have been so unpredictable that it’s hard to say for certain how “normal” things will be. But we’ve got to be optimistic, right? Now, people in Wuhan, China, the virus’s original epicenter, are starting to get back to doing the things they did before the crisis. Truth be told, they’ve been experiencing some sense of normalcy for some time, as you can see in this piece from August by The Post’s Olivier Laurent and Miriam Berger.

There’s even more reason to be optimistic these days: We’ll soon be able to go about our lives with less fear of contracting the virus because vaccines have been approved and the government is rolling them out. With any luck, most of us here in the United States will receive the vaccine in the next few months. Of course, things are not all clear yet, but there is, as they say, light at the end of the tunnel.

The number of global cases and deaths from the virus are still staggering. As of this writing, Johns Hopkins University reports that there have been nearly 76 million cases and more than 1.6 million deaths worldwide. The United States leads the world both in cases and in deaths, with over 17 million cases and more than 300,000 deaths. China has far fewer cases and deaths than the United States, with Johns Hopkins reporting nearly 95,000 cases and fewer than 5,000 deaths. There is some skepticism about those numbers, however, as this Post editorial lays out.

Whatever the case is, it is certainly true that the people of Wuhan have already returned to many of their normal activities. As we saw in August, people started venturing out onto the streets to exercise, shop, eat and even marry. As Reuters photographer Aly Song shows us, they’re happily embracing the city’s nightlife. These photos show us the resilience of the human spirit. After being locked down for so long and experiencing the fear and anxiety that came along with the virus, we just might start getting back to some kind of normalcy. We have a long way to go, but here’s hoping.



People play with toy guns outside a bar one evening. (Aly Song/Reuters)



People dance at a nightclub. (Aly Song/Reuters)



People disembark from a ferry on the Yangtze River at dusk. (Aly Song/Reuters)



A man drives a car outside a nightclub. (Aly Song/Reuters)



People dance at a nightclub. (Aly Song/Reuters)



A woman dances at a nightclub. (Aly Song/Reuters)



Waitresses stand at the entrance of a nightclub. (Aly Song/Reuters)



A woman arrives at a nightclub. (Aly Song/Reuters)



People dance in a park. (Aly Song/Reuters)



A man opens a bottle of beer with his teeth at a restaurant. (Aly Song/Reuters)



A vendor sells snacks outside a bar. (Aly Song/Reuters)



Women eat and drink beer at a restaurant. (Aly Song/Reuters)



A woman eats street food. (Aly Song/Reuters)

