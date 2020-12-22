

Pavè Cafeteria's panettone in Milan. (Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post)

There is nothing more natale (Italian for “Christmas”) than the panettone. In Italy, the panettone is tradition, identity and a delicacy. If you’re turning your nose up because you think it’s just a dry, boxed cake, you’ve never had a proper panettone.



Giovanni Giberti, one of the three owners of the Pavè Cafeteria, makes panettone in Milan on Dec. 17. (Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post)

In Milan, where the cake originated, Pavè Cafeteria has been baking panettone every day since 2012 to ensure it is always present, not just for the Christmas season.



Giberti prepares the panettone for the oven. (Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post)



Preparing panettone for the oven. (Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post)



Giberti enjoys some of Pavé's panettone. (Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post)



Casa Manfredi’s classic panettone in Rome. (Claudia Gori for The Washington Post)

In Rome, Giorgia Proia’s Casa Manfredi is known for its “chocolate cubed” panettone. The decadent dessert is made with milk chocolate, dark chocolate and cacao.



Giorgia Proia, Casa Manfredi’s pastry chef and owner, decorates the top of the store's “chocolate cubed” panettone. (Claudia Gori for The Washington Post)



Proia pierces her chocolate panettone. (Claudia Gori)



Proia checks the cooling panettone. (Claudia Gori for The Washington Post)



Casa Manfredi’s “chocolate cubed” panettone. (Claudia Gori for The Washington Post)

Once the panettone is cooked, it must quickly be turned upside down to cool for hours. The hanging ensures the bread’s signature dome forms properly.



Pastry chefs at Bompiani pierce the panettone to turn it over and hang it upside down in Rome. (Claudia Gori for The Washington Post)



Panettone cools at the Pasticceria Martesana workshop in Milan. (Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post)

Milan’s Pasticceria Martesana has been delighting customers for 50 years, thanks to baker and founder Enzo Santoro. | “Panettone for us is like a son, it is the result of the combination of love and passion with the best mother there is: lievito madre [live yeast], which we take care of every day and we’ve keep it alive for over half a century, making it one of the most historic in Milan.”



Vincenzo Santoro, the owner of Pasticceria Martesana, smells and tests the bakery's mother yeast in Milan. (Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post)



Santoro is the owner of Pasticceria Martesana. (Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post)



Butter is prepared for the next day's panettone at Pasticceria Martesana. (Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post)



Butter is prepared for the next day's panettone at the Pasticceria Martesana workshop. (Alberto Bernasconi for The Washington Post)