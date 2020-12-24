

A man dressed as Santa Claus waves to children from inside a plastic ball in Galicia, on the northwest coast of Spain. (Nacho Doce/Reuters)



Santa in a bubble. Carolers in face masks. Socially distanced church services. It’s the world’s first Christmas with the coronavirus, and traditions new and old are carrying on despite pandemic restrictions.

This year, some families are separated by travel bans and movement restrictions. Others will have empty seats at the table as they mourn the virus’s victims. For some others, holiday cheer may be hard to muster as the coronavirus continues to extract a heavy toll.

Despite the difficulties, here’s what Christmas around the world looks like.



People with Santa hats swim in Lake Leman at Bains des Paquis on Christmas Eve in Geneva. (Martial Trezzini/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)



A firefighter dressed as Santa Claus waves to children and health workers through the window of the Simon Bolivar Hospital in Bogota, Colombia. (Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images)



A health worker dressed as Santa Claus visits patients in a hospital in Cali, Colombia. (Paola Mafla/AFP/Getty Images)



People light candles on Christmas Eve at a church in Amritsar, India. (Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images)



Christmas Eve Mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Qaraqosh, Iraq. (Zaid al-Obeidi/AFP/Getty Images)



Actors dressed as Santa Claus greet people from inside a truck in Tel Aviv. (Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)



People take photos in front of Christmas decorations in Taipei. (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)



Girls wearing face shields perform during a Christmas festival in Bangkok. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)



Children have their photo taken with Santa Claus from a safe distance at a shopping center in Fairfax, Va. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)



People take in the holiday lights in Moscow. (Pavel Golovkin/AP)



A model dressed as a Christmas tree and wearing a face shield poses for photos at a shopping mall in Bangkok. (AFP/Getty Images)