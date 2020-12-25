Photo Editor



Santa Paradise Yamamoto, 58 — who didn’t want to be identified by his real name — in Tokyo. (Issei Kato/Reuters)



Limachem Cherem, 64, runs a school for Santas in Rio de Janeiro. (Ricardo Moraes/Reuters)

This year is definitely not what anyone would refer to as “normal.” Not by a long shot. But even though the globe has been ravaged by a pandemic, life goes on. And that includes the holidays.

Of course, Christmas is celebrated around the world, and everyone has their own traditions. But there is some continuity. For one, Santa Claus greets the world every year wearing his trademark red and white. And families around the world will be opening presents and gathering around a festively lit Christmas tree.

I’ve always enjoyed Christmastime, even if I haven’t always been able to celebrate it with my family. Like for many of us, my family is spread out across the country — some in Texas, some in Missouri and some close by in Virginia and Maryland. Way back when my family was all together, we celebrated Christmas in Southeast Asia, where we were living because my parents were missionaries in what was then a Portuguese enclave called Macao.

Even though we were far from aunts, uncles, grandparents and cousins, we did bring some family traditions with us. We’ve even managed to keep some of those traditions alive even when not all of our immediate family members are with us. We usually celebrate the day with turkey, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce — the normal stuff. We also usually have a Christmas casserole with mini sausages, eggs and cheese. I’m salivating just thinking of it. Luckily, my in-laws have the same tradition, so I get to have Christmas casserole here in Maryland, too!

This year, the season’s festivities may even allow us to set aside a day or two when we’re not constantly thinking about another thing we unfortunately all have in common: the coronavirus. That said, we do have one thing to be thankful for this holiday season. Here in the United States, two vaccines have been approved, and people have started receiving them across the nation. That’s a pretty great gift we can all celebrate.

In the spirit of celebration, today on In Sight, we’re taking a look at how people around the world celebrate Christmas with Santa Claus, with a little help from the photojournalists at Reuters.



Frederik Tholey of Weihnachstmann2Go in his living room in Berlin. (Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters)



Dana Friedman, 61, adjusts his custom reindeer belt buckle in Brooklyn. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)



Aquarium curator and manager Daniel de Castro, 45, in the main fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra. (Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters)



A gift box with sweets, toys and souvenirs signed, “Moscow residence of Father Frost.” (Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters)



Vadim Lavrov, 65, a director and screenwriter, in his Father Frost costume before performing for children with disabilities in Moscow. (Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters)



Kamal Krishna Bairagi, 41, in Kolkata, India. (Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters)



Alejandro Zelayaran, 43, in Mexico City. (Edgard Garrido/Reuters)



Friedman holds a stuffed toy to be donated to children at St. Mary’s Hospital in Brooklyn. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)



Friedman in Brooklyn. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)



Tholey holds a book in Berlin. (Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters)



Oliver Levi-Malouf dressed as a drag queen Santa at the Imperial Hotel in Sydney. (Loren Elliott/Reuters)



Alejandro Zelayaran, 43, in Mexico City. (Edgard Garrido/Reuters)



Paul Dean, 35, a personal trainer from Northwich, England, bikes to deliver Christmas presents in the area. (Molly Darlington/Reuters)

In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff members and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.

More on In Sight:

These photos are a stark reminder of how we leave traces of ourselves even after we’re long gone

Despite being ravaged by the coronavirus, life goes on in the North Caucasus

These photos show how the coronavirus has changed how Peruvians commemorate the dead