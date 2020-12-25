This year is definitely not what anyone would refer to as “normal.” Not by a long shot. But even though the globe has been ravaged by a pandemic, life goes on. And that includes the holidays.
Of course, Christmas is celebrated around the world, and everyone has their own traditions. But there is some continuity. For one, Santa Claus greets the world every year wearing his trademark red and white. And families around the world will be opening presents and gathering around a festively lit Christmas tree.
I’ve always enjoyed Christmastime, even if I haven’t always been able to celebrate it with my family. Like for many of us, my family is spread out across the country — some in Texas, some in Missouri and some close by in Virginia and Maryland. Way back when my family was all together, we celebrated Christmas in Southeast Asia, where we were living because my parents were missionaries in what was then a Portuguese enclave called Macao.
Even though we were far from aunts, uncles, grandparents and cousins, we did bring some family traditions with us. We’ve even managed to keep some of those traditions alive even when not all of our immediate family members are with us. We usually celebrate the day with turkey, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce — the normal stuff. We also usually have a Christmas casserole with mini sausages, eggs and cheese. I’m salivating just thinking of it. Luckily, my in-laws have the same tradition, so I get to have Christmas casserole here in Maryland, too!
This year, the season’s festivities may even allow us to set aside a day or two when we’re not constantly thinking about another thing we unfortunately all have in common: the coronavirus. That said, we do have one thing to be thankful for this holiday season. Here in the United States, two vaccines have been approved, and people have started receiving them across the nation. That’s a pretty great gift we can all celebrate.
In the spirit of celebration, today on In Sight, we’re taking a look at how people around the world celebrate Christmas with Santa Claus, with a little help from the photojournalists at Reuters.
