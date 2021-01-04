

Sabrine, 23, doesn’t know why she was circumcised, but knows it was inevitable. (Somaya Abdelrahman)

Photo Editor

On Dec. 12, the international nonprofit Too Young to Wed, along with Canon USA, presented its first Emerging Photographers Fellowship Award to Egyptian photographer Somaya Abdelrahman for her work on female genital mutilation, “A Permanent Wound.” Abdelrahman’s work explores her own experience with the practice, along with those of other women and girls who have experienced it.

Abdelrahman writes, in an artist statement, about her work:

“I was circumcised at 10. I remember the day as the worst of my life. To heal myself and my mind, I made a visual documentary of stories of women and girls who experienced FGM at some point in their lives. I firmly believe that visuals bolster a cause, and this is my means to encourage survivors, and more men, to rebel against the practice.”

The other day, while working the morning shift, I was listening to the BBC News Hour on NPR when a report caught my attention. It was about Olympic athlete John Carlos, who along with Tommie Smith, shocked the world as they stood on a podium to accept their gold and bronze medals for the 200 meter race at the 1968 Olympics. The two stood without shoes, only in socks, and raised their fists in the Black power salute.

Carlos spoke passionately about using his platform as an athlete to fight for justice. As I listened, I wondered how many of us truly have the courage of our convictions? A lot of people go into journalism because they have ideals that include shining a light on the human condition and calling for justice. Sometimes, however, those ideals get lost, obscured by a whole host of things including personal ambition, politics and business. While that is true, it is also true that much good is done every day. Even so, I sometimes have doubts, because I’m human.

Even though I have doubts from time to time, at the end of the day, I am also periodically reminded that there are people who have the courage of their convictions. This was the case when I opened up my email to a message introducing the inaugural Emerging Photographers Fellowship and saw Abdelrahman’s work.

As I took in the darkly poetic images in “A Permanent Wound,” it struck me that Abdelrahman has the courage of her convictions. The images would be enough to prove that. But Abdelrahman’s background adds further proof. According to a news release accompanying the announcement of the fellowship, Abdelrahman was forced to flee Egypt to Turkey after facing grave adversity while working as a journalist.

The photos in “A Permanent Wound” not only tell Abdelrahman’s story, but also the stories of others who have experienced genital mutilation. By bringing those stories to light, a practice that is rooted in superstition, religion and the subjugation of women, among other ideas, is brought into the open. It is a practice that only does harm to women, as Abdelrahman and the people she gives voice to let us know. That is like standing on the podium with a fist raised in public, for all to see. It is using one’s platform to fight for justice. It is having the courage of your convictions.

Abdelrahman’s persistence in the face of adversity helped transport her to where she is now, as the first recipient of Too Young to Wed’s Emerging Photographers Fellowship Award. Along with the fellowship, Abdelrahman will also have the benefit of being mentored by Stephanie Sinclair, the Pulitzer Prize-winning founder of Too Young to Wed, as well as the highly regarded photojournalist, Tasneem Alsultan.

You can find out more about Too Young to Wed on its website, here.



Female genital mutilation is seen as a rite of passage for girls from the childhood to the puberty phase, when she becomes ready for marriage. (Somaya Abdelrahman)



Doaa, 12, was taken by her mother during a summer vacation to her grandmother so she could be circumcised. Her mother believes this will protect her from sinning. (Somaya Abdelrahman)



Saadiya is a midwife who used to do circumcisions. (Somaya Abdelrahman)



Saadiya circumcised her daughters and granddaughters because she believed the procedure helped make the girls pure and increased their chances of marriage. (Somaya Abdelrahman)



Amal, 11, was circumcised by a doctor because her mother believes the risks of female genital mutilation are only possible if the procedure is done by nonmedical professional. (Somaya Abdelrahman)



Although she says a doctor performed the procedure on her, it is still very painful for Amal, especially when she uses the toilet. (Somaya Abdelrahman)



Even though Egyptian women were granted de jure equality rights, the community has imposed its own rules on girls. Members believe this is the righteous way of protecting women. (Somaya Abdelrahman)

In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff members and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.

More on In Sight:

Here are the winners of the Independent Photographer’s Black & White Photo Award

‘Everything’s already been said, but since nobody was listening, we have to start again’: Tragic photos of Ethiopians fleeing to Sudan

See some of the beautiful winning images of this year’s Nikon Small World photography contest