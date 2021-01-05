

Georgia voters wait to cast their ballots Tuesday at a Gwinnett County polling place. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Voters in Georgia headed to the polls Tuesday to decide a pair of Senate runoffs that will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the chamber in Washington. The races pit Republican David Perdue, whose Senate term expired Sunday, against Democrat Jon Ossoff, and Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican appointed to an unexpired term about a year ago, against Democrat Raphael Warnock.



Jan. 5 | Georgia Rep. Jasmine Clark, left, and her daughter, Jayda Clark, 12, put out campaign signs before the polls open in Lilburn, Ga. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)



Jan. 5 | Voters line up before the sun rises at the NorthStar Church polling precinct in Kennesaw, Ga. (Kevin D. Liles for The Washington Post)

With the fate of the Senate looming overhead, candidates and their supporters ramped up efforts last week, while political heavyweights showed their support. Everyone braced for the final sprint with all eyes on Georgia. | Former senator David Perdue remained in quarantine in the final days of the campaign, after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Perdue has since tested negative.



Jan. 3 | Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris speaks at a drive-in rally in Savannah, Ga., in support of Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)



Jan. 3 | Georgia voters attend a rally in Savannah. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)



Jan. 2 | Antonia Perez, left, and Maria Salazar canvass a neighborhood to encourage Latinos to vote in Augusta, Ga. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)



Jan. 1 | Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock speaks in LaGrange, Ga. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)



Jan. 2 | A man holds a campaign sign in support of Warnock along Horizon South Parkway in Grovetown, Ga. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)



Jan. 2 | Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) walks door-to-door to speak with voters in Loganville, Ga. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)



Jan. 1 | Oklahoma College Republicans pray before an event for Loeffler in Canton, Ga. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)



Jan. 1 | Loeffler addresses voters in McDonough, Ga. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)



Jan. 4 | President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for Ossoff and Warnock at a rally in Atlanta. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)



Jan. 4 | Supporters of Ossoff and Warnock at a rally in Atlanta. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)



Jan. 4 | A supporter wearing a pro-Trump T-shirt attends a rally for Loeffler and Perdue in Dalton, Ga. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)



Jan. 4 | Supporters listen to President Trump speak at a rally in Dalton. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)



Jan. 4 | President Trump speaks at a rally in Dalton in support of the Republican Senate candidates. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

As voters continue to head to the polls today, candidates make one final push for support.



Jan. 5 | Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff walks back to his vehicle after speaking to reporters in Atlanta. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)



Jan. 5 | Supporters listen as Warnock speaks in Marietta, Ga. (Kevin D. Liles for The Washington Post)



Jan. 5 | Warnock speaks to canvassers in Marietta. (Kevin D. Liles for The Washington Post)



Jan. 5 | Supporters raise campaign signs as Loeffler waves in Sandy Springs, Ga. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)



Jan. 5 | A voter exits the Christ Worship Center in Marietta. (Kevin D. Liles for The Washington Post)

This visual story will be updated.