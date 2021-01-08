

A doctor takes a break outdoors at the entrance to the Day Hospital Post-Covid-19 of the Gemelli Polyclinic. (Marco Carmignan)



A Doppler ultrasound device, which is used for angiological examination to assess the functionality of the veins and arteries to diagnose vascular pathology. (Marco Carmignan)

It’s now 2021, and globally, we are still dealing with the novel coronavirus and its fallout. Though vaccines have been approved, their rollout is taking time, so we are urged to continue practicing the precautions we followed throughout most of 2020.

One of the unfortunate aspects of the virus and covid-19, the disease it causes, is the lingering health problems that some experience. In Italy, photographer Marco Carmignan spent some time at the Day Hospital Post-Covid-19 of the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, which opened in April last year to treat covid-19 patients recovering from the virus and dealing with its long-term effects.

At the time Carmignan worked on this story, he said Italy had recorded more than 1.8 million coronavirus infections and 65,000 covid-19 deaths. Today, according to Johns Hopkins University, those numbers have risen to more than 2.1 million infections and more than 76,000 deaths. The number of people dealing with the long-term effects of the virus has increased as well.

Carmignan talks more about his project:

“Tiredness, breathing difficulties, memorization problems, severe pain in the joints, persistence in the loss of taste and smell, skin rash, hair loss, these are some of the symptoms that persist over the long term. Even months after infection with Sars-Cov-2, many people, although are negative to the swab, continue to have sequelae [conditions resulting from previous illness].

“The uncertainty about one’s state of health, about one’s future, caused by the disease before and by these long-term symptoms after, to which it is still difficult to give a real answer, lead to a deterioration in the quality of life and therefore can generate a post-traumatic experience.

“The world is now trying to understand the extent and duration of both immunity and long-term effects. The so-called ‘Post-Covid-19 Syndrome,’ also known as ‘Long Covid,’ is therefore configured. (How and why patients made Long Covid, F. Callard, E. Perego)

“The Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome opened a unique multi-specialist Day Hospital Post Covid-19 in April to take care of patients recovering from covid-19 and to try to shed light on the long-term effects of this new coronavirus.

“Structured on a standardized, three-entry cycle, patients undergo a series of medical visits for a complete checkup. From chest CT to spirometry [the measuring of breath], from blood tests to electrocardiography, from neurological to psychiatric visits.

“According to the doctors of the Gemelli Polyclinic, who have already published in several important international scientific journals (see here) on a basis of more than 600 patients, only 20 percent are able to obtain a complete recovery two months out from the disease, while the remaining 80 percent lives with various sequelae that lead to a significant deterioration in the quality of life.

“There is also a high prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorders, not directly dependent on the severity of the initial disease, such as those that arise after cataclysms, after earthquakes, after Sept. 11. People who have recurring nightmares, have flashbacks, have feelings that create a lot of problems.

“An international advocacy group, which includes Long Covid Italia and Long Covid Italia e sopravvissuti , has been in contact with the WHO to bring evidence on long covid to the scientific community.”

“The great majority of the ‘healed,’ however, claim to be left to themselves. Until now, the confrontation has only taken place in virtual groups such as “Noi che il Covid lo abbiamo sconfitto.”

“This work seeks to explore the Post Covid-19 Syndrome, of which little is known in its post-acute declination, photographically documenting the important activity of doctors and health workers at the Day Hospital Post Covid-19 of the Gemelli Polyclinic, as well as through the portraits of the people healed of covid-19 who, by regaining possession of their bodies, share with us their experiences, their requests, their uncertainties. Evidence of resilience and endurance.”

You can see more of Carmignan’s work on his website, here.



Luciana, 59, undergoes spirometry with the plethysmograph at the Day Hospital Post-Covid-19 of the Gemelli Polyclinic. (Marco Carmignan)



A patient's chest CT image at the Day Hospital Post-Covid-19 of the Gemelli Polyclinic. Chest CTs are useful for checking lung status after covid-19. (Marco Carmignan)



Stefania, 68, undergoes a chest CT scan at the Day Hospital Post-Covid-19 of the Gemelli Polyclinic to check her lung status after her encounter with covid-19. (Marco Carmignan)



A patient's blood oxygen level is measured with an oximeter. (Marco Carmignan)



Eleonora, 27, a beautician, fell ill with covid-19 in early October. She's back at work, even though she experiences general fatigue doing simple things such as climbing a flight of stairs. (Marco Carmignan)



Luciana, 59, a nurse, fell ill with covid-19 in early October. Although she is now testing negative, she says she always wakes up at night with a feeling of oppression and hunger for air. During the day, she says she is always very tired. Her greatest concern is about her return to work, which is not allowed because of her post-covid-19 physical condition. (Marco Carmignan)



Michele, 73, a retired former infectious-disease specialist, contracted covid-19 at the start of the pandemic in March. His history with the disease was very difficult. Hospitalized in intensive care and intubated, he is among those who can be considered “survivors.” He then spent about two months in bed. He is now back with his wife, daughters and grandchildren. Currently, he has difficulty eating solid foods and partial paralysis in one leg. (Marco Carmignan)



Francesco Landi, the head of the Day Hospital Post-Covid-19 of the Gemelli Polyclinic. (Marco Carmignan)



Paolo, 55, a computer scientist, fell ill with covid-19 in early October along with his wife. Both now test negative but still live with different symptoms. In addition to constant fatigue, Paolo developed short-term memory problems. Although he has returned to work, he has to write down his daily tasks. (Marco Carmignan)



Marta, 32, a researcher and teacher, fell ill with covid-19 in early March in Paris, where she lives and works. She returned to Italy to be observed properly, but after more than seven months, she has not fully recovered. She has constant low-grade fever, pain in her left knee, tiredness, difficulty concentrating, memory problems and hair loss. (Marco Carmignan)



Eleonora, 27, performs a test to measure oxygen saturation during exercise. A saturation between 95 percent and 99 percent is clinically acceptable. (Marco Carmignan)



A lock of hair from Marta, 32, a researcher and teacher. Some people even after several months of being negative in coronavirus tests complain of hair loss. (Marco Carmignan)



Caterina, 37, undergoes a blood draw for a blood chemistry test, one of the tests to be performed upon first admission to the Day Hospital Post-Covid-19 of the Gemelli Polyclinic. Caterina came from Padua, about 310 miles from Rome, for the complex follow-ups of the Gemelli Polyclinic. (Marco Carmignan)



A test tube with a patient's serum for a blood chemistry test that is carried out at the Day Hospital Post-Covid-19 of the Gemelli Polyclinic. (Marco Carmignan)



Two nurses check the electrocardiogram of Alessandro, 28. The electrocardiogram is one of the tests carried out at the Day Hospital Post-Covid-19 of the Gemelli Polyclinic. (Marco Carmignan)



A nurse adjusts the cables of an electrocardiograph. An electrocardiogram is one of the exams carried out at the Day Hospital Post-Covid-19 of the Gemelli Polyclinic. (Marco Carmignan)



A nurse checks whether new patients have arrived at the Day Hospital Post-Covid-19 of the Gemelli Polyclinic. (Marco Carmignan)

In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff members and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.

More on In Sight:

These photos show us the dark reality of the coronavirus pandemic

Despite being ravaged by the coronavirus, life goes on in the North Caucasus

These photos show how the coronavirus has changed how Peruvians commemorate the dead