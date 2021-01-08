It’s now 2021, and globally, we are still dealing with the novel coronavirus and its fallout. Though vaccines have been approved, their rollout is taking time, so we are urged to continue practicing the precautions we followed throughout most of 2020.
One of the unfortunate aspects of the virus and covid-19, the disease it causes, is the lingering health problems that some experience. In Italy, photographer Marco Carmignan spent some time at the Day Hospital Post-Covid-19 of the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, which opened in April last year to treat covid-19 patients recovering from the virus and dealing with its long-term effects.
At the time Carmignan worked on this story, he said Italy had recorded more than 1.8 million coronavirus infections and 65,000 covid-19 deaths. Today, according to Johns Hopkins University, those numbers have risen to more than 2.1 million infections and more than 76,000 deaths. The number of people dealing with the long-term effects of the virus has increased as well.
Carmignan talks more about his project:
“Tiredness, breathing difficulties, memorization problems, severe pain in the joints, persistence in the loss of taste and smell, skin rash, hair loss, these are some of the symptoms that persist over the long term. Even months after infection with Sars-Cov-2, many people, although are negative to the swab, continue to have sequelae [conditions resulting from previous illness].
“The uncertainty about one’s state of health, about one’s future, caused by the disease before and by these long-term symptoms after, to which it is still difficult to give a real answer, lead to a deterioration in the quality of life and therefore can generate a post-traumatic experience.
“The world is now trying to understand the extent and duration of both immunity and long-term effects. The so-called ‘Post-Covid-19 Syndrome,’ also known as ‘Long Covid,’ is therefore configured. (How and why patients made Long Covid, F. Callard, E. Perego)
“The Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome opened a unique multi-specialist Day Hospital Post Covid-19 in April to take care of patients recovering from covid-19 and to try to shed light on the long-term effects of this new coronavirus.
“Structured on a standardized, three-entry cycle, patients undergo a series of medical visits for a complete checkup. From chest CT to spirometry [the measuring of breath], from blood tests to electrocardiography, from neurological to psychiatric visits.
“According to the doctors of the Gemelli Polyclinic, who have already published in several important international scientific journals (see here) on a basis of more than 600 patients, only 20 percent are able to obtain a complete recovery two months out from the disease, while the remaining 80 percent lives with various sequelae that lead to a significant deterioration in the quality of life.
“There is also a high prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorders, not directly dependent on the severity of the initial disease, such as those that arise after cataclysms, after earthquakes, after Sept. 11. People who have recurring nightmares, have flashbacks, have feelings that create a lot of problems.
“An international advocacy group, which includes Long Covid Italia and Long Covid Italia e sopravvissuti , has been in contact with the WHO to bring evidence on long covid to the scientific community.”
“The great majority of the ‘healed,’ however, claim to be left to themselves. Until now, the confrontation has only taken place in virtual groups such as “Noi che il Covid lo abbiamo sconfitto.”
“This work seeks to explore the Post Covid-19 Syndrome, of which little is known in its post-acute declination, photographically documenting the important activity of doctors and health workers at the Day Hospital Post Covid-19 of the Gemelli Polyclinic, as well as through the portraits of the people healed of covid-19 who, by regaining possession of their bodies, share with us their experiences, their requests, their uncertainties. Evidence of resilience and endurance.”
You can see more of Carmignan’s work on his website, here.
In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff members and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.
More on In Sight:
These photos show us the dark reality of the coronavirus pandemic
Despite being ravaged by the coronavirus, life goes on in the North Caucasus
These photos show how the coronavirus has changed how Peruvians commemorate the dead