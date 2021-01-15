

A week after the deadly attempted insurrection, the National Guard is deployed to secure the Capitol; a blizzard blankets large parts of Spain with record snow levels; President Trump is impeached for the second time by the House of Representatives; starlings perform their traditional dance over the West Bank. Here’s a look at 14 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.



Jan. 10, 2021 | Washington, D.C. Police officers salute as the hearse carrying the remains of U.S. Capitol police officer Brian D. Sicknick passes by. Sicknick was killed in the line of duty as a pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol building. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



Jan. 14, 2021 | Washington, D.C. National Guard members sleep in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)



Jan. 13, 2021 | Washington, D.C. Trade adviser Peter Navarro carries a photo of President Trump outside the White House. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)



Jan. 11, 2021 | New York, N.Y. Kat Rodriguez, mother of Keyon Harrold Jr., 14, who was attacked and falsely accused of stealing Miya Ponsetto's cellphone at the Arlo SoHo hotel in 2020, embraces the Rev. Al Sharpton as Keyon's father, jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold, center, and attorney Ben Crump, right, look on during a news conference. (MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS)



Jan. 15, 2021 | Mamuju, Indonesia People react as the body of a relative is retrieved from the ruins of a building in an area affected by an earthquake. The strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sulawesi island just after midnight Friday, toppling homes and buildings, triggering landslides and killing a number of people. (Yusuf Wahil/AP)



Jan. 13, 2021 | Meissen, Germany An employee moves caskets, some marked with "infection risk" as others have "corona" scrawled in chalk, in the mourning hall of a crematorium amid the covid-19 pandemic. (JENS SCHLUETER/AFP/Getty Images)



Jan. 15, 2021 | New York, N.Y. A bus dangles from an overpass in the Bronx after a crash. (Craig Ruttle/AP)



Jan. 10, 2021 | Seoul, South Korea Traffic passes on a bridge over the frozen Han river. (ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images)



Jan. 10, 2021 | Richmond, Canada Snow geese take flight at Garry Point Park. The geese, which breed in Siberia, migrate along the Pacific Coast to spend the winter feeding in river estuaries in southern British Columbia, Washington, and northern California. (DARRYL DYCK/AP)



Jan. 9, 2021 | Landover, Md. Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke, right, reaches for the end zone during an NFC wildcard playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedEx Field. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)



Jan. 9, 2021 | Bustarviejo, Spain Neighbors have drinks in the middle of a street during heavy snowfall. A persistent blizzard has blanketed large parts of Spain with 50-year record levels of snow. (Bernat Armangue/AP)



Jan. 13, 2021 | Washington, D.C. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) presides over the House of Representatives vote to impeach President Trump, a week after the insurrection by pro-Trump rioters at the Capitol. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)



Jan. 13, 2021 | Washington, D.C. Lisa Fithian holds a sign in front of the Capitol as President Trump was impeached for the second time by the House of Representatives. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)