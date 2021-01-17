

(Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

State capitols nationwide were locked down Sunday, with windows boarded up, National Guard troops deployed and states of emergency preemptively declared as authorities braced for a day of potential violence mimicking the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump rioters.

The extraordinary show of security in capital cities — and in D.C., where an unprecedented safety cordon continues to tighten — reflected the anxious state of the nation just days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.



Lansing, Mich. | The Michigan National Guard stationed in front of the Capitol. (Ed Ou for The Washington Post)



Austin, Tex. | A state police officer guards the area around the Capitol. (Callaghan O’Hare for The Washington Post)



Richmond, Va. | The sun rises over a closed Capitol Square and statue of George Washington. (Julia Rendleman for The Washington Post)



Atlanta, Ga. | Law enforcement officers arrive at the Capitol. (Kevin D. Liles for The Washington Post)

In Denver, about 30 photographers and reporters surrounded three protesters outside the Capitol. One of the protesters had a sign saying “IMPEACH BOEBERT,” referring to Rep. Lauren Boebert, who has been criticized for her efforts to carry a Glock in the U.S. Capitol.



Madison, Wis. | An aerial photo from a drone shows the security measures being taken around the Capitol. (Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)



Washington, D.C. | A man takes a photo of members of the Pennsylvania National Guard outside Black Lives Matter Plaza. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)



Albany, N.Y. | State police wearing tactical gear patrol the hallways of the Capitol. (Hans Pennink/AP)



Nashville, Tenn. | A Tennessee State Trooper stands guard on the grounds of the Capitol. (Mark Humphrey/AP)



Salt Lake City, Utah | Utah National Guard troops stand watch at the Capitol. (George Frey/AFP/Getty Images)



St. Paul, Minn. | State Patrol officers stand on the steps in front of the Capitol. (Ben Hovland for The Washington Post)



Denver, Colo. | A truck carrying law enforcement officers drives past the Capitol. (Bob Strong/Reuters)



Columbus, Ohio | Ohio State Patrol officers stand guard in front of a statue of William McKinley near the Statehouse. (Albert Cesare/AP)



Olympia, Wash. | Washington State Patrol and Washington National Guard personnel keep watch at the Capitol. (David Ryder/Getty Images)



Frankfort, Ky. | Kentucky Army National Guard troops stand watch outside the Capitol. (Luke Sharrett for The Washington Post)



Harrisburg, Pa. | Security has been tightened at the Capitol. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)



Boston, Mass. | Boston police officers stand in a street in the Beacon Hill neighborhood near the Statehouse. (Michael Dwyer/AP)



Phoenix, Ariz. | Police officers walk into the Capitol. (Courtney Pedroza for the Washington Post)



Raleigh, N.C. | Riot gear belonging to law enforcement officers stands outside the Wake County Justice Center near the State Legislative Building. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)

Yet even as security forces conspicuously raised their profile in cities far from the nation’s capital, the exact nature of the threat remained fluid. Officials acknowledged that they did not know what form the next burst of right-wing extremist violence might take — or where it might strike.