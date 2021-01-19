

Mandatory Credit: Photo by SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (11717494c) The nationwide COVID-19 memorial at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2021. The nationwide COVID-19 memorial, Washington, USA - 19 Jan 2021 (Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

On the eve of his inauguration, President-elect Biden, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and their spouses, took part in a ceremony at the Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial to honor the 400,000 American lives lost to covid-19.



Jan. 19, 2021 | Washington, D.C. President-elect Joe Biden, right, and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, stand along Vice Presidential-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, during a Covid memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)



Jan. 19, 2021 | Washington, D.C. The Bidens, right, and Harris and Emhoff view the Covid memorial lit along the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)



Jan. 19, 2021 | Washington, D.C. Biden speaks during a covid memorial event. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)



Jan. 19, 2021 | Washington, D.C. Harris speaks as the Bidens look on. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)



Jan. 19, 2021 | Washington, D.C. Members of the Democratic House Leadership, from left, Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) participate in covid memorial ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol. (Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)



Jan. 19, 2021 | Seattle Jennifer Sarriugarte rings the Kobe Bell at the Seattle Center as part of the national memorial for those who have died from covid. (Elaine Thompson/AP)



Jan. 19, 2021 | New York The Empire State Building is lit in “heartbeat” red as part of the national covid memorial. (Frank Franklin II/AP)



Jan. 19, 2021 | Boston A woman walks past Boston City Hall lit in amber lights to memorialize the over 400,000 U.S. victims of covid-19. (CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)



Jan. 19, 2021 | Boston Members of the Grant AME Church light the ribbons that represent the 13,795 dead in Massachusetts from covid during a memorial. (CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)



Jan. 19, 2021 | Washington, D.C. The church's bells at Washington National Cathedral rang out 400 times, each marking 1,000 people who have been killed by the coronavirus during the covid memorial. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post)



Jan. 19, 2021 | Washington, D.C. Claudette Donlon holds a candle during a covid memorial service at Washington National Cathedral. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post)



Jan. 19, 2021 | Las Vegas A person walks by shafts of light at the Clark County Government Center illuminated as part of a national memorial to lives lost to covid-19. (John Locher/AP)



Jan. 19, 2021 | Washington, D.C. Lights surround the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during the covid memorial. (Alex Brandon/AP)



Jan. 19, 2021 | Washington, D.C. Lights extend toward the Capitol. (Alex Brandon/AP)