

Law enforcement officers stand in front of participants during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Anton Vaganov/Reuters)

The protests began in subzero cold in Russia’s far east on Saturday and spread west across the time zones as people awoke: Siberian towns, industrial cities in the Urals and onto central Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Tens of thousands of people in nearly 70 cities and towns heeded a call by jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny for a show of solidarity — and a powerful message of defiance against President Vladimir Putin.



Law enforcement officers detain a man in Moscow. (Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)



Protests took place in dozens of cities, including Moscow. (Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)



A woman is detained in Moscow. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters)



A protester holds a poster that says "One for all and all for one" in St. Petersburg. (Anatoly Maltsev/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)



“Putin is a thief,” some chanted in Moscow. (Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)

More than 2,700 people were arrested across the country. A rights monitoring group, group OVD-Info, said it the was the largest single-day total of arrests since it began tracking Russian security forces in 2011.

On Jan. 17, Navalny returned to Russia from Germany, where he recovered from a nerve agent poisoning in August during a trip to Siberia — an attack he alleges was ordered by Putin. The Kremlin denies any role. Navalny was arrested shortly after stepping off the plane.



People in Moscow call for Navalny's release. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images)



The swift crackdowns underscored the pressure facing Russian authorities who must decide whether to keep Navalny behind bars. (Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)



Protesters in Moscow. (Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)



Police detain a protester in Moscow. (Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Some protesters tried to reach the compound where Navalny is held. Throughout the day in Moscow, the sound of cars honking in support regularly prompted cheers from the crowd. One taxi driver rolled down his passenger side window to take a video while stopped at an intersection.

When riot police attempted to corral the protesters around a monument to poet Alexander Pushkin, some pushed back. Later, when the crowd thinned, some protesters constructed snowmen, adorning them with “Free Navalny” signs.



Police and protesters clash in St. Petersburg. (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)