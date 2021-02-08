

Monique Pool transports a rescued two-toed sloth from Suriname's capital of Paramaribo to her rehabilitation center in the heavily forested region of Saramacca. (Justin Mott)



Pool says she’s fascinated with sloths and can watch them for hours. “People often think they are lazy, but they aren’t,” she says. “They just contemplating where to grab onto next.” (Justin Mott) (Photo by Justin Mott)

Monique Pool, known to many as the “Sloth Lady,” is somewhat of a celebrity in Suriname’s capital city, Paramaribo.

Founder and director of Green Heritage Fund Suriname and a CNN Hero, Pool is the person people call if they find a sloth who needs to be rescued. When she pulls up in her van, which is recognizable by a sloth decal, residents and tourists photograph her as she works to take sloths from places they shouldn’t be, due to the loss of their forest habitat, encroaching urbanization and climate change. For a week in December 2019, before the pandemic began, Justin Mott photographed her, too.

Mott is an American photojournalist living in Vietnam. He has always been an animal lover, so a few years ago he decided to start Kindred Guardians, a long-term, self-funded project that documents people around the world who have dedicated their lives to animal conservation. He learned about Pool from a friend who works for Welttierschutzgesellschaft (WTG), an animal welfare organization. After being introduced to Pool, Mott scheduled an eight-day trip to Suriname and hoped that he’d witness a sloth rescue during that week.

Pool, 56, was born in the Netherlands but has lived most of her life in Suriname, a South American nation north of Brazil. She is a Surinamese national and loves her country and its wildlife. She was a translator but got into sloth rescue when she was looking for her lost dog at a shelter over a decade ago. The shelter did not have their dog, but it did have a baby sloth who needed help. Pool couldn’t resist and took in the sloth. In 2005, she started the Green Heritage Fund. Her organization has rescued more than 1,000 sloths since its beginning.

Mott says Pool’s fame grew after an event in 2012 that she refers to as “Slothageddon,” or a Sloth Armageddon. On that day, Pool and a group of volunteers rescued over 100 sloths from a fragment of forest that was being developed in Paramaribo. Pool took all the sloths into her home and rehabilitated them before returning them to the wild. Pool says that the biggest threats to sloths come from climate change, especially droughts, deforestation and urbanization.

Pool works relentlessly to rescue the arboreal, slow-moving mammals and return them to the wild. Her organization is funded by her own money, private donations and help from German nongovernmental organization WTG. With no formal background working with sloths, she has learned everything she knows from her own research and with help from experts in Costa Rica and Brazil. When Pool is called about a sloth, she will go retrieve it, even in the middle of the night, and bring it back to her rehabilitation center to check on its health before almost immediately returning it to the wild.

After a few days with Pool, Mott says he started to notice that she is always looking up. He says that she was always hyperaware, looking up into the trees while she was walking, talking or even driving. She is constantly looking for fluff in the trees along roadsides and for new developments, to see whether there’s anything she can do to help. Mott says Pool is nervous about the future for sloths, but remains optimistic that Suriname can be a good example of conservation for the rest of the world.



Ostrich, a formerly rescued sloth who now lives near the rehabilitation center in the wild, stops in for a visit. (Justin Mott)



Monique Pool, left, and volunteer veterinarian Eva Scheltens check on a severely dehydrated sloth living near the rehabilitation center. (Justin Mott)



Monique Pool, 56, often referred to as the “Sloth Lady” of Suriname, is the founder and director of Green Heritage Fund. Her organization has rescued over 1,000 sloths since its inception in 2005. (Justin Mott)



Monique Pool's efforts in conservation and sloth rescue are a combination of being self-taught and reaching out for help to sloth specialists in Brazil and Costa Rica. (Justin Mott)



Monique Pool transports a rescued sloth found in someone’s garage in Paramaribo back into the wild in Saramacca. Pool says the biggest threats to the sloths in Suriname are urbanization, human infrastructure such as roads, deforestation, and climate change. (Justin Mott)



Monique Pool helps out rehabilitating an injured sloth who broke his arm after being bit by a dog. (Justin Mott)



Suriname is the most forested country in the world, but as the capital city of Paramaribo expands, many of the forest fragments in the city, which are home to the country’s native sloths, are being destroyed. (Justin Mott)



Monique Pool releases a two-toed sloth into the wild in Saramacca district in Suriname. (Justin Mott)



Monique Pool was born in the Netherlands but has lived most of her life in Suriname. She was a translator but got into sloth rescue when she was looking for her lost dog at a shelter over a decade ago. (Justin Mott)

