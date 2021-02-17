

Andrey Pavlenko swims in the Black Sea in Batumi, Georgia, on Aug. 28, 2018. (Ksenia Ivanova)



Pavlenko sits during his second session of chemotherapy in his hospital room at the Prof. N.N. Petrov Research Institute of Oncology in St. Petersburg on April 21, 2018. (Ksenia Ivanova)

In one of life’s painful ironies, Russian oncology surgeon Andrey Pavlenko was diagnosed with Stage 3 stomach cancer in March 2018. To move forward, Pavlenko decided to speak publicly about oncological care system issues in Russia, myths about cancer treatment, and the stigmatization of cancer patients in Russian society.

In Russia, 300,000 people die annually of oncological diseases. Cancer is considered the second-leading cause of death in the population. Pavlenko managed to establish a practical oncology school for free training of young oncology surgeons and created a grant supporting media projects dedicated to cancer education.

He underwent eight chemotherapy cycles and a stomach removal operation. His wife, Anna, and three children were with him through each challenge. After almost two years of fighting his disease, Andrey Pavlenko died on Jan. 5, 2020.

Because of his actions, the doctor became one of the most famous cancer fighters and an example of courage for thousands of cancer patients in Russia.

Russian photojournalist Ksenia Ivanova started to work on the story in April 2018, commissioned by the Takie Dela, and continued to document him independently until his death.



Pavlenko carries Danya, his son, to a christening in the Holy Trinity Church in Batumi, Georgia, on Aug. 28, 2018. (Ksenia Ivanova)



Pavlenko assists his students in an operation in St. Petersburg on Nov. 9, 2019. (Ksenia Ivanova)



Pavlenko's wife, Anna, spends the night next to him the day after an operation on Sept. 18, 2018. (Ksenia Ivanova)



Pavlenko dances with his wife on his 40th birthday in a restaurant in St. Petersburg in 2018. His friends, relatives and colleagues from other cities surprised him by getting together. (Ksenia Ivanova)



Before Pavlenko appears on a television show, his wife paints over red spots on his skin after another session of chemotherapy in 2018. (Ksenia Ivanova)



Pavlenko celebrates the birthday of his middle daughter, Christina, at home in St. Petersburg on Nov. 18, 2018. (Ksenia Ivanova)



People gather for Pavlenko's funeral in the Transfiguration Cathedral in St. Petersburg on Jan. 6, 2020. (Ksenia Ivanova)