

Grigore Dalisevschi, photographed circa 1969. If there was no black curtain, Zaharia used other objects for background. This photo was probably going to be cropped when printed. (Zaharia Cușnir)



Zaharia's daughter Viorica and her cousin Tamara posing near their house circa 1958. (Zaharia Cușnir)

In 2016, Victor Galușca, a Moldovan filmmaker and photographer, happened upon what he called a “treasure”: some 4,000 negatives documenting village life in the former Soviet republic from the 1950s through the 1970s by an unheralded Moldovan photographer.

Galușca was then a student at Moldova’s main film institute and working on his final project, which focused on the many villages that have been hollowed out by the country’s ongoing depopulation crisis.

In the village of Roșietici in northern Moldova, Galușca entered a deserted house and noticed discarded photos in the trash. He then uncovered a giant cache of negatives in the attic.

“I felt it was something unique and incredible,” Galușca said by telephone from the Moldovan capital, Chisinau. “I felt very excited. For me, it was a kind of magic.”

The photographs, all in black and white, were the work of Zaharia Cușnir, the house’s former owner, who had eked out a living by taking passport and other photos for residents of the surrounding villages, which were part of a local collective farm. He died in 1993.

Cușnir would bicycle from town to town with his Soviet Lyubitel, or amateur, camera, interspersing his professional work with personal shots of the villagers and moments in their lives — celebrations, weddings and, sometimes, funerals.

“I think what he managed to capture in these photos was the sincerity of the people looking at him,” Galușca said.

Since the fall of communism, Moldova has lost about a third of its population from mass emigration and low birthrates. Those few who remain in the villages are overwhelmingly the elderly, who will probably spend their remaining years there.

Galușca and three colleagues created a website and Facebook page for the photos. Since then, dozens of people have recognized the subjects as friends, relatives or former neighbors and provided further details in the comments, which Galușca is entering into a database.

This summer, Galușca and his associate, Nadejda Cervinskaya, hope to stage an open-air exhibit in the villages where Cușnir took the photos.

“I want to find the exact places where Zaharia photographed,” Galușca said. “[I want] to put the photographs there so that people can come and take a walk, to see the difference in time, in the same place.”



A milkmaid from the collective farm “Frunze” in 1957. (Zaharia Cușnir)



A portrait of a villager, circa 1964. (Zaharia Cușnir)



Zaharia Cusnir, center, with his son-in-law and his young son, circa 1958. (Zaharia Cușnir)



A portrait of a girl. Zaharia had three daughters, and he often photographed their friends. (Zaharia Cușnir)



A portrait of a boy near Zaharia's bicycle, circa 1959. (Zaharia Cușnir)



The music ensemble of Zaharia's village, circa 1958. (Zaharia Cușnir)



A child, circa 1961. (Zaharia Cușnir)



A shepherd, circa 1957. (Zaharia Cușnir)



A wedding around 1961. Zaharia was the only photographer for several villages. He mostly documented weddings and funerals. A wedding ceremony was an open spectacle for all the villagers. (Zaharia Cușnir)



A funeral, circa 1963. People used to ask Zaharia to photograph funeral ceremonies. (Zaharia Cușnir)