

Walking along the Thames on a cool night in April, the sun had left a searing purple and pink horizon line. It is rare to see such colors linger at dusk. Southeast London was eerie and ghostlike, and already it was clear that life in the city would never be the same. (Nicola Muirhead)



“His and hers” gloves for cleaning and disinfecting the flat, July 2020, in London. (Nicola Muirhead)

This series is a meditation on our new reality, in all its forms; the pictures were captured during the pandemic and lockdown in London where I live with my partner, from March 2020 until the present. Each Polaroid has been put through a ritualistic “disinfecting” process using water, sanitizer, soap, bleach, Dettol and other household cleaners — products meant to keep us safe in our homes and from each other to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

I started investigating ways in which I could metaphorically “reveal” this unseen virus in my pictures, to expose its lurking presence in the skin and air and manifest it in my images — identifying this time and place in our history.

The work became a visual exploration into the psychological landscape of the coronavirus — a silent and invisible invader of our daily lives — and how we as a society are struggling to adapt to its presence, as the waves of transmission continue to sweep across the globe.

The results varied for each Polaroid; some images morphed into dreamlike paintings while others turned into lucid swirls of color. Many appeared almost apocalyptic and dystopian, mirroring the intensity and volatility of the world under the pressure of the coronavirus outbreak.

The moments I chose to capture were moments of the everyday, the passing of time in isolation or lockdown in London. I was acutely aware, as most of us have been, that behind this pause and eerie calm visualized in the empty cityscapes and the absence of people, is the endless reel of thoughts that include fear of the virus, anxiety for our loved ones, anger for the loss of time and reflections on the here and now.



Faraz prepares hair dye in our bathroom for my hair in June 2020, four months into the first lockdown in London. (Nicola Muirhead)



A self-portrait on my 35th birthday in February 2021, six weeks into the third lockdown of the pandemic here in London. (Nicola Muirhead)



In the height of summer, the city came back to life, and all notions of a pandemic felt further and further away. My partner and I rested on Primrose Hill, looking back at the crowds of young people. Little did they, or we, know, that a second and third wave of infection would sweep across the United Kingdom in a matter of months. The coronavirus was always there in the unseen. (Nicola Muirhead)



Being in isolation with my partner required us to confront our mental health together, like so many; this allowed us to gain insight into each other and ourselves. For these moments I am grateful. (Nicola Muirhead)



Lavender blooms on our porch in July 2020, four months into the first lockdown in London. (Nicola Muirhead)



Our first legal escape outside the city to Dover Cliffs during the first lockdown in May 2020. (Nicola Muirhead)



Faraz in our bedroom, April 30, 2020, 37 days into the first lockdown here in London. (Nicola Muirhead)



When signs of spring first appeared, it felt like a pure and natural process was taking place, despite the coronavirus now spreading across London. A single red geranium peers out of our potted plant bed in the heat wave of May 2020. (Nicola Muirhead)

In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff members and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.

More on In Sight:

In a forgotten attic, a Moldovan photographer found 4,000 images of vanished village life

A Russian cancer surgeon battled the disease and the stigma associated with it

These photos are a stark reminder of how we leave traces of ourselves even after we’re long gone