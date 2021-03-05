Photo Editor



From “The Boys” published by PowerHouse Books. (Rick Schatzberg)



From “The Boys,” published by PowerHouse Books. (Rick Schatzberg)

I found myself in a reflective mood upon picking up Rick Schatzberg’s new book, “The Boys” (PowerHouse Books, 2021).

Usually, new photo books come to my attention in promotional emails from the publisher, or a public relations person contacts me, hoping I might be interested. But I came across “The Boys” after Schatzberg used our submission form to reach me. I was immediately intrigued by the book, which includes old photos taken on Long Island from the early 1970s to the mid- to late ’80s. But then I ended up in the hospital and had to delay my work.

My experience in the hospital, with its reminder of our mortality, probably gave an intensity to my reaction to “The Boys” I would not have had if I had published this piece sooner. The health scare made Schatzberg’s book more poignant to me.

“The Boys” is, among other things, a very personal rumination on Schatzberg’s relationships with his childhood friends. It is a deeply felt study of what those relationships mean as time passes by — the love, compassion, anger and frustration of life.

At first look, we see old photos of times and places from the past. But on closer inspection, gatefolds open, revealing unflinching portraits of Schatzberg’s remaining friends. It is both a look into the past and an acknowledgment of the present. We are here. We were there. Time has changed, and so have we.

During an email exchange about “The Boys,” Schatzberg mentioned that he had gone back to school to get his master of fine arts degree at age 65. The following is from a response to a question I asked about how he ended up pursuing the project that would become “The Boys.”

“In the spring of 2017, I was in Berlin for my graduate school spring residency when I got a message from an old friend telling me Jon had died of a drug overdose. Only 9 months earlier, another friend from our group, Eddie, had died suddenly of a heart attack. On the plane ride home, all I could think about was Jon and Eddie, and I saw them with what seemed like unusual clarity. Though we had stayed in touch, I hadn’t really been close with either of them in many years. My sudden re-estimation of their lives, vivid but with far less judgment than before, surprised me. Somewhere over the Atlantic I got the idea that I should be photographing our remaining group of a dozen childhood friends, many of whom I was still very close to. By the time my plane landed in New York, undertaking a formal photo project about these men and their long-standing friendships seemed the most meaningful project I could imagine.

“As my thinking about the project evolved, I understood that what I really wanted to do went beyond honoring our lost friends’ memories or creating a nostalgic keepsake. I was fixated on time and its manner of passing, on origins and endings, and I wanted to view this through the lens of friendship. After Jon’s funeral I discussed this with my friends, and they were all game to participate. I explained that I planned to use the work as the basis of my master’s thesis, which involved making a photobook, so they understood that there would be a critical audience for the work beyond our circle. Their attitudes went from gracious acceptance to genuine interest. It was clear that I would be making a series of unheroic portraits, and they understood the reason for doing so. They became partners with a stake in the outcome.”

I hope you find “The Boys” as interesting and special as I do.

You can see more of Schatzberg’s work on his website, here. And you can buy “The Boys” here.



From “The Boys,” published by PowerHouse Books. (Rick Schatzberg)



From “The Boys,” published by PowerHouse Books. (Rick Schatzberg)



From “The Boys,” published by PowerHouse Books. (Rick Schatzberg)



From “The Boys,” published by PowerHouse Books. (Rick Schatzberg)



From “The Boys,” published by PowerHouse Books. (Rick Schatzberg)

In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff members and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.

More on In Sight:

Faulknerian images reflect the bonds of women in the Deep South

Savannah-based photographer Emerald Arguelles’s work is a testimony and a celebration of the importance of Black lives

Forced out of their homes by years of U.S. nuclear testing, the Marshallese diaspora has spread to Springdale, Ark.