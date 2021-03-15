

Form “Vaterland.” (Jorg Colberg)

Photo Editor

I am no expert on politics, so talking about it makes me a little weary. But from my admittedly unscientific point of view it seems as though extremism, and far-right extremism, has been on the rise, not just here at home but abroad as well. If it’s not on the rise, at the very least it has become more and more visible.

This seems to be born out in events here in the United States that have included the events in Charlottesville to our summer of discontent brought on by the deaths of Black people like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd all the way up to the recent storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., a couple of months ago.

It’s not just my perception though. Take a look at this Post story by colleague Ishaan Tharoor, for example. Importantly, Tharoor’s piece makes clear that the rise of the far right has not just affected life here in the United States but overseas as well. It is this rise that underpins a new book by writer, photographer and educator Jorg Colberg called “Vaterland” (Kerber Verlag, 2021)

Writing about how “Vaterland” came about, Colberg says:

“I didn’t set out to create what would become Vaterland when I started photographing in early 2017. Originally, I wanted to explore the large region in Europe’s heart whose largest parts are made out of Germany and Poland, Central Europe. On my trips to Warsaw Germany’s past became something that would always only be another serendipitous photographic discovery away. At the same time, the 2017 federal elections in Germany, after which the far-right AfD ended up becoming the largest opposition party, caused enormous outrage in me. That outrage only grew as parts of the conservative spectrum belittled the danger that I have been perceiving the country to be in. I’m neither a journalist nor a documentarian. With Vaterland, I don’t attempt to be either one of these. I intend the book to be what in German is called a Stimmungsbild — a metaphorical image expressing a mood. I don’t have any explanations for what I see in Germany. But for sure I know how I feel. Vaterland is an expression of my unease, of my worries, of my upset, of my realization to what extent Germany and its past are an integral part of my own life.”

As I wrote in an email to Colberg some time after receiving his book, the work in “Vaterland” is not usually the kind of work that I gravitate toward. What I didn’t tell him though was that for whatever reason, something about the book kept nagging at me. Colberg writes above that he intended for his book to express a mood. In my mind, it is very successful at that. Indeed, that’s what kept nagging me about the book, even if the work isn’t the kind I normally drift toward. In the end, it struck an undeniable chord in me.

My initial reacion to “Vaterland,” which has held up, is one of unease. Page after page, we are confronted with images of what seems to be industrial decay. While the images are formal in construct, there’s something else there, too. They’re heavily imbued with a sense of dread and the weight of history. At times, for me, the book feels heavy and even a bit ominous. How could it not, given the subject matter? And then scattered throughout the book, we are introduced, via portraits, of the people living among all of this. For me, this adds a much needed personal touch that breaks up what would have been a very analytical approach. There’s nothing wrong with an analytical or formal approach but the addition of the portraits introduces an emotional, or at least a human, aspect I find very welcome.

I have to admit that “Vaterland” was a huge surprise to me. I didn’t think I would like it at all but, in the end, the images have haunted me and stayed with me. And I think there is no better time than now to reflect on how far-right extremism not only painted the past but continues to happen today. To emphasize the point, Colberg includes two pages at the very end of the book detailing the death toll from World War II, the Holocaust and then juxtaposes those numbers with modern figures (2011-2020) of the number of attacks on asylum centers in Germany and the vote share of the AFD party in state and federal elections in Germany. The numbers are eye-opening.

You can see more about Colberg and “Vaterland,” here. And you can buy the book, here.



From “Vaterland.” (Jorg Colberg)



From “Vaterland.” (Jorg Colberg)



From “Vaterland.” (Jorg Colberg)



From “Vaterland.” (Jorg Colberg)



From “Vaterland.” (Jorg Colberg)



From “Vaterland.” (Jorg Colberg)



From “Vaterland.” (Jorg Colberg)



From “Vaterland.” (Jorg Colberg)



From “Vaterland.” (Jorg Colberg)



The cover of “Vaterland.” (Jorg Colberg)

In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff members and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.

More on In Sight:

A photographer uses disinfectants to ‘reveal’ the unseen virus

A photographer and a prisoner ruminate on life’s limitations in ‘The Parameters of Our Cage’

This photographer’s new book is a rumination on friendship, memory and mortality