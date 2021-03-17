

After a caesarean delivery, a coronavirus-positive patient, Marta Di Pietra, is taken back to her room by the health-care staff. The child, after the routine visit, will be swabbed and reunited with the mother later. (Andrea Carrubba)



At the end of a caesarean delivery of Marta Di Pietra, a patient positive for coronavirus, the newborn is examined by the pediatricians. (Andrea Carrubba)

ROME — When her baby was placed in her arms, she anxiously wondered: Was he negative? “It was one of the first things I hoped for him,” says Marta Di Pietra, 28, who tested positive for the coronavirus three days before her Caesarean section. Di Pietra was one of several mothers photographed by Italian photojournalist Andrea Carrubba.

Welcome to childbirth in the time of covid, when even mothers without coronavirus face new worries and restrictions, while ones with positive results are forced to deal with loneliness, fear for their newborns, and the inability to so much as kiss them —— because of the masks they need to wear.

Some mothers transmit the disease to their children. Others do not. The Del Ponte hospital, in the Northern Italian town of Varese, has remade itself for all these complications, even when it means swabbing newborns minutes after they are born.

Especially for positive mothers, head obstetrician Nella Iovino said, the underlying anxiety is “unmistakable.”

“They’re in a delicate moment in their lives, they would require the embrace of families and loved ones. But because of the pandemic, that’s no longer possible. They give birth, and they’re alone.”

Di Pietra said she is unsure of whether she would have wanted a pregnancy, had she known about the pandemic. But she got pregnant in February. Then the outbreak exploded around her, in the famously hard-stricken region of Lombardy.

She kept dreading she would catch the coronavirus and infect the fetus, as part of a novel subset of worries that had just joined the traditional ones in the early months of child-bearing.

By late October, Di Pietra was on maternity leave, already feeling safer at home. One month later, though, she was routinely asked to test for coronavirus before delivery, and had positive results.

“Though I was asymptomatic, I was scared.”

Along with fear, a sense of loneliness crept in, as any shred of hope vanished that health staff would ever let her partner inside the delivery room.

The morning of her scheduled childbirth, she took a positives-only lift to the third floor of a hospital in the city of Varese, and was ushered into a waiting room. Fully-suited nurses asked whether additional covid-related research could be conducted on the child, on milk and urine, to which she consented.

Ciro Pinelli, 32, one of the ob-gyns who helped her deliver, says that during the second wave of the virus the hospital had finally found its footing with covid births, even though the sheer number of cases had actually increased. “In time, it has become normalized,” he says.

Still, the need to be covered from head to toe during surgery never helps: “We’re wearing two sets of gloves and two layers of clothes over our uniform, plus a hood, a mask and a face shield. Breath can sometimes fog up the screen and reduce visibility,” says Pinelli.

Once her newborn son had been wiped clean, Di Pietra had but a couple of minutes with him before he was spirited away to the nursery. She would only get to be with her baby again much later in the afternoon. “Meanwhile, I wouldn't see anybody, except for nurses. I couldn’t leave the room. I was isolated.”

When nurses finally brought back her son, Di Pietra was greatly relieved to hear that he had tested negative. But until she did, too, she would have to keep wearing a mask at all times: carefully sanitized breastfeeding wasn’t deemed risky, but breathing may very well still be.

“How can you ask a mother not to kiss her child, it’s heartbreaking,” says Iovino. “The fear of infecting your own child is a terrible feeling.”

But Di Pietra had already started to mull over that at home, soon as she had found out about the test. She had then texted her own ob-gyn: “Hope I turn negative soon, so that I may kiss my baby.”

“Dear Marta,” her doctor had replied with three heart emojis, “he'll hear your voice and know you’re there.”

“You’ll have the rest of your life to kiss him.”



In a delivery room, a natural birth of a woman who tested negative for coronavirus is in progress. (Andrea Carrubba)



The caesarean delivery of Marta Di Pietra, a coronavirus-positive mother, performed in a special area of the Del Ponte Hospital in Varese. (Andrea Carrubba)



Two parents who tested positive for coronavirus but are asymptomatic, follow the condition of their daughter in the neonatal intensive care unit. They were allowed to see her on a video call. (Andrea Carrubba)



Dr. Ciro Pinelli, after having completed a caesarean delivery of a coronavirus-positive mother, gets rid of personal protective equipment. (Andrea Carrubba)



A medical executive of the neonatology department of the Del Ponte Hospital in Varese visits a small coronavirus-positive patient admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit. (Andrea Carrubba)



A health worker sprays disinfectant on the hands of the doctor who has just finished a caesarean delivery in the operating room of the hospital in Varese. (Andrea Carrubba)



A mother gives breast milk in a bottle for the first time to her child, born prematurely in the 34th week. (Andrea Carrubba)

In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff members and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.

More on In Sight:

These people do one of the most thankless jobs to keep us safe in hospitals. Remember them.

A photographer uses disinfectants to ‘reveal’ the unseen virus

A Russian cancer surgeon battled the disease and the stigma associated with it