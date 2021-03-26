

One of JEB's portraits in “Eye to Eye: Portraits of Lesbians.” Gloria and Charmaine in Baltimore, Maryland in 1979. (JEB)

I am a little hesitant today writing this. My hesitancy comes from a nagging feeling that I’m not really qualified to say much about the photos that make up JEB’s “Eye to Eye: Portraits of Lesbians.” (Anthology Editions, 2021). That’s because the photos describe a range of experiences that I’m not familiar with. But the book is wonderful and full of love, which is really a universal thing, so I’m going to try anyway.

One of the things I find such a privilege in doing this job is that I embark every week on the task of bringing a wide variety of experiences to our viewers. And by doing so I’m actually doing the same thing for myself. I get the chance, day after day, to learn more about the world we live in, and I get to share what I find with you. There is no shortage of things to learn in life.

“Eye to Eye” expands our worldview. That is the whole point of what I present here week after week. It is important to acknowledge the diversity of our world. JEB’s, or Joan E. Biren’s, photos in “Eye to Eye” give a voice to people who have long been marginalized. Hopefully, most of what I share in this space does the same thing, regardless of subject matter.

Like so many works that illuminate people who have been marginalized and deprived of their voice and their rightful place in society, “Eye to Eye” was revolutionary for its time. When it appeared in 1979, JEB’s book was the first known book of photographs of lesbians, by a lesbian, to be published in the United States.

The portraits in the book were taken in the 1970s after JEB traveled across the country seeking out and photographing a diverse group of lesbians in both rural and urban areas. It was a courageous act at a time when discrimination against lesbians was widespread. But the pictures would come together to form a document that made this community visible and validated in a way it hadn’t been before.

If we are honest, there is still much validation and visibility needed, for all kinds of people, which is why “Eye to Eye” still resonates so strongly. There is much talk these days about equity and inclusion, and the conversation is welcome. But actions speak louder than words, and sometimes so do images. Books like “Eye to Eye” remind us of the importance of putting those words into action.

There are several powerful texts at the beginning of “Eye to Eye,” but I want to leave you with this one, from Tee A. Corrine, photographer, author, editor and activist:

“More than any other lesbian photographer working in the United States in the final decades of the twentieth century, JEB (Joan E. Biren) has changed how lesbians are pictured.”

“[JEB] longed for pictures which reflected her own reality, and there weren’t any to be found. It must be hard, today, to imagine the total absence of publicly-available images of lesbians, or to feel the negation that absence both represented and fueled. JEB’s photographs brought to an international audience images of lesbians, face forward and identifiably lit, taking their places in the visual lexicon of an era. Her images were so right, so much like a way of life, so comfortable, that after seeing them, one can’t imagine a world without them. Those images graphically established significant lesbian and feminist themes: being inclusive of race, ethnicity, and age; political activism; bonding between and among women; empowerment of those with physical and psychological disabilities; lesbian mothering; feminist infused spirituality …

“At the century’s end, when a celebration of alienation has come to dominate institutionally-supported lesbian imagery, JEB’s work radiates qualities which inspire: truth, honesty, caring, community, and love of women for one another. These photographs have staying power — they will endure.”

The photos in this book underscore the fact that all of us, regardless of whom we love, are human beings. We all wake up day after day longing to be welcomed, seen and accepted for who we are. It’s a simple concept that we seem to repeatedly fail to grasp or honor. But JEB’s photos of people simply being who they are serve as powerful reminders of it. We are all worthwhile.

JEB in Dyke, Va., in 1975. (JEB)



JEB photographed Pagan and Kady in Monticello, N.Y., in 1978. (JEB)



Mabel in New York City in 1978. (JEB)



Valerie Mullen and Lori in Washington, D.C., 1978. (JEB)



Priscilla and Regina in Brooklyn, N.Y., 1979. (JEB)



“Eye to Eye: Portraits of Lesbians.” (Anthology Editions) (JEB)

