

"Mother of Pearl" (Xuebing Du)

Often, photographers will carefully light the petals of flowers, avoiding harsh bright spots. But for Xuebing Du, those bright spots are what she’s looking for.

Du, whose “Mother of Pearl” series explores what happens when roses are in full bloom and illuminated as much as possible, prefers to photograph them midday when the sun is at its brightest, allowing her to capture their petals in crude detail and raw beauty.

The results are stunning.

Painterly petals and dreamlike pistils reach toward the light in their fullest expression of gratitude.

Light is as essential to her work as it is to the blooms. “I wanted to create a tone that is almost surreal and illuminated by a strong yet delicate touch of light,” she said.

Du, 30, based in Sunnyvale, Calif., was initially inspired to explore illuminated roses by her frequent trips to a nearby rose garden.

“Roses may seem delicate and soft from the outside, but they are actually the strongest” flowers, she said. The series, photographed at that same garden, shares a color palette similar to Renaissance paintings and emphasizes the delicate strength of a pillowy petal.

For Du, the project is a celebration of beauty. In each image, she hopes people will see how roses can be soft as water, light as a feather and strong as a soldier, returning year after year.

“They are messengers,” she says.



"Mother of Pearl" (Xuebing Du)



"Mother of Pearl" (Xuebing Du)



"Mother of Pearl" (Xuebing Du)



"Mother of Pearl" (Xuebing Du)

In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff members and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.

More on In Sight:

A photographer uses disinfectants to ‘reveal’ the unseen virus

A photographer and a prisoner ruminate on life’s limitations in ‘The Parameters of Our Cage’

This photographer’s new book is a rumination on friendship, memory and mortality