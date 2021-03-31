Photo Editor



From “We Used to Live at Night.” (J.M. Giordano)



I am not from Baltimore. But the city has a special place in my heart. Twenty years ago, when I was a bright-eyed and bushy-tailed young photographer, I got an internship at U.S. News & World Report. My brother was going to the University of Maryland law school in Baltimore, and naively, I thought it would be a good idea to bunk at his place while working in D.C. It looked good on a map, but the commute was a different story.

That was my introduction to a city where I would end up returning again and again. I spent a good chunk of my life after that internship trying my luck as a photographer and photo editor in New York. And one night there, I met the woman who would end up being my wife. Turns out, she grew up north of Baltimore in Timonium, lived for a spell in the city’s Mount Vernon neighborhood and even spent some time studying at the Maryland Institute College of Art. We’ve spent a great deal of time heading back to Baltimore over the years. We even got married there.

Although I’ve made countless visits over the years to Baltimore, I can’t claim to have any intimate knowledge of the city. I know that whenever I visit, it feels like home. I love the gritty feel of the city because it reminds me more of my time living in Brooklyn than anywhere here in the D.C. area. Now, one person who can claim a far more intimate knowledge of the city is Baltimore photographer J.M. Giordano.

Giordano reached out to me more than a month ago about a body of work that he has produced over 25 years. At first, he began sharing the work on his Instagram feed. But soon, his photographs caught the eye of a publisher in NYC, and now it has come together as Giordano’s first book “We Used To Live At Night,” published by Culture Crush Editions.

What better way to introduce the work than to share the words of Giordano himself?

Baltimore’s true heart and soul runs not just through one particular scene, but many. Walking the city at night over these past decades meant hearing music leaking through from deep inside an old warehouse filled with partyers who got a text message with an address at 2 a.m. or stumbling upon an open mic hip-hop night at a run-down boxing gym, or a house party, or a secret rave behind closed doors. It meant shops, empty of patrons, quiet in their desolation, police cars with sirens screaming (too many), and strip clubs where a bouncer opened a door to entice you in. It meant hearing the raucous music of drag shows, the thumping bass from an after-hours club, and finally, the diners opening up to partiers staggering in after that one last dance. It’s a city that used to have its own celebration of local hip-hop excellence — The Crown Awards — one that no one except rap insiders knew about or ever covered. It’s a scene where you could catch Abdu Ali, DDm, Wye Oak, Dan Deacon, or Future Islands for about 5 to 10 dollars, while our Brooklyn fam up north would have to line up for 40 bucks a pop at The Bell House for the same exact sounds. Relegated to second-tier city status, for outsiders, Baltimore exists merely as a gritty “knick knack” shelf for New York and Washington, D.C., whose residents roll up and down I-95 to see the beehive “Hons” of Honfest, a location from The Wire, or hoping to catch a glimpse of John Waters, the city’s patron saint. But for those of us who live here, it is far from that. It’s a city of underground rap battles, spontaneous drag nights, and basement metal shows. It’s a city whose nightlife is just as electrified as Paris, Berlin and London — cities whose after dark scenes were crystalized in the photographs of Brassai, Brandt, Krull and Tuggener.”

Giordano acknowledges that a lot of the change that has been taking place through the years is related to gentrification. He also recognizes how being a White male photographer gave him certain privileges while photographing around town at night. To be sure, this book gives one view of Baltimore’s nightlife, from one man’s perspective. There’s far more to Baltimore, through the years all the way up to today, than what is presented here. That’s pretty true about any photographic work exploring a city’s lifeblood, though.

You can see more of Giordano’s work on his website. And you can buy the book here.



