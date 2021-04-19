

Malibu hunts the toy after the long-jump obstacle during the ADB Cup at Olho Marinho, Portugal, in January 2016. (João Silva)



Talita takes on the wall climb in January 2016. All the dogs are attended as they climb as a safeguard against being injured in falls. (João Silva)

In 2010 I met Zouk, an American pit bull terrier. He was 2, had been abandoned and was living on the street before I adopted him.

At the time, I decided to do extensive research on the breed, and that is how I came across a sport called “gameness.” I realized that this sport was, in many countries, the solution to end, or at least reduce, dog fighting. The sport consists of physical tests that assess a dog’s potential, without resorting to a physical confrontation between them. It focuses the dogs’ energy and capabilities toward something enjoyable for the animals and their owners.

The word “gameness” or “game” started to be used to determine a set of characteristics in certain types of dogs or breeds. A game dog or breed would be the one that showed a willingness to continue a specific action, no matter how tired, worn out, discouraged or injured it was.

Gameness is a sport that combines several elements. It incorporates different obstacles that provide challenges for the dog, forcing it to think about how to overcome them. On average, the most frequent obstacles are long jump, palisade, vertical or wall climb, free jump, suspension and weight pull. The reward, the positioning of the dog toward the obstacle, and the training as a whole (before, during and after having managed or not to overcome the task) depends entirely on its owner.

Nowadays, this type of sport is not exclusive to pit bulls. Despite this type of dog being the majority at competitions, the sport is open to all breeds.

With my work, I hope to encourage others to steer away from the stigma that exists around pit bulls and show that these are dogs with enormous potential. With good owners, they can achieve incredible feats and be dogs just like any others.

Asae clamps down on a toy while his owner, assisted by his son, tries to make the dog release his grip during training in January 2016. (João Silva)



Talita trains for the long jump in July 2015. Most competition dogs train at least once or twice a week. (João Silva/Jo‹o Silva)



Vodka and Kaiser wait in their crates between exercises in October 2016. During competitions, only one dog is off-leash at any time. This is a measure to prevent fights. (João Silva)



Malibu at the high jump at Olho Marinho in December 2016. (João Silva)



Anthony Le Corre, seen in October 2016, as the president of the Dog Cross Federation and also owner of the ADB Cao Center, one of the venues that promote “gameness” competitions in Portugal and other countries. (João Silva)



Malibu climbs the wall while his owner and a teammate wait to catch him. (João Silva)



Two dogs, being kept on the leash for safety, pass each other during a competition in 2017. (João Silva)



Picas is seen in 2019 eagerly waiting for his owner to finish preparing his meal, which includes a raw egg. (João Silva)



Morgan encourages Breizh, an American bulldog, during a weight pull in 2016. (João Silva)



Picas lounges between his owners, Ricardo and Patricia, while they watch TV in 2019. (João Silva)



Picas’s owners built obstacles to accommodate training at home. (João Silva)



Picas at home with Ricardo and Patricia after a workout. (João Silva)



Cacau, seen in 2019, is a Staffordshire bull terrier, one of the breeds commonly seen in gameness competitions. (João Silva)

