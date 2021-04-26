

In the evening, older people tell caminanti’s legends and stories of the past to the new generations, the passage of a tradition through a symbol, the balloon. (Arianna Todisco)



Balloons that haven't been sold are piled on the ground in a garage. (Arianna Todisco)

Caminanti derives from the Sicilian term camminatori, which means walkers. The caminanti are a group of Sicilian wanderers, continuers of an ancient tradition centered on the word and sale of balloons.

I have been photographing the descendants of these nomads who landed in Sicily at the end of the 14th century, following the Arberesh refugees. The walkers have kept intact the original family organization, of a patriarchal type and with marriages established within the community.

The caminanti were originally nomads, but they are neither Roma nor Gypsy. They live permanently in eastern Sicily and travel for their work as balloon sellers in geographically more limited spaces. Following the coronavirus pandemic, their errant spirit is waning, but their tradition of selling balloons remains intact.

It’s a community within a community. In their gestures, the traits of the passionate Sicilian theatricality shine through, but their spirit is nomadic.

When I was a child in Puglia, a region of southern Italy, the central street of the city was full of these people who sold balloons on holidays; my dad always bought me one, I remember the smiles of these foreign sellers, but I also remember the distrust of adults toward them.

Theirs is an almost unknown story in Italy, as the citizens of Noto — the city where they gather in the winter — never accepted the caminanti as an integral part of the Sicilian community.

I was very curious to find out more about this community that sells balloons; the object that makes us dream even as adults. Balloons are so colorful and evocative of dreams, lightness and happiness.

In reality, seen through the lens of the caminanti’s daily lives, these balloons are a metaphor for the nomadic soul, a symbol of ephemeral freedom: air enclosed in a plastic bag that cannot fly because it is tied to a thread or a stick, held in the hand and dominated by other people; exactly like their ghettoized and discriminated condition in Noto.



It is the courtyard where the caminanti are ghettoized. Caminanti all live together, and the courtyard is where they spend most of their time. (Arianna Todisco)



Maria is 24 years old. For seven years she had been trying to have a baby with her husband. Since she became pregnant, Maria has never left the house and has always rested to preserve the pregnancy. Most marriages are arranged between one's cousins, and pregnancies can sometimes be difficult. (Arianna Todisco)



On one wall of a caminanti house, there is a family portrait in the courtyard and next to it the portrait of the icon of the Patron of Noto, Saint Corrado. (Arianna Todisco)



From the roof of the church of Santa Chiara, the whole lower part of the city, where the caminanti are ghettoized, can be seen. (Arianna Todisco)



A typical caminanti’s stall in Marzamemi, a tourist town near Noto. (Arianna Todisco)



Summers in Sicily are very hot, so in the night — the only time when the temperature is lower — the whole family gathers in their own courtyard to chat. (Arianna Todisco)



The houses of the caminanti are extremely clean, they sanitize their home at least five times a day. (Arianna Todisco)



In Noto, some souvenir shops sell ceramic balloons. The caminanti and their balloons are not well accepted in the city where they live. (Arianna Todisco)



The typical tattoo of the caminanti: a rosary around the wrist with the initials of one's parents. (Arianna Todisco)



Salvatore accompanied the photographer along the main street of the city of Noto. Although only the caminanti children are allowed to stroll in peace in the city center, Salvatore was hiding behind his own balloon. (Arianna Todisco)

