Sr. Photo editor for Digital Engagement



Dog show on June 15, 1989, in Moscow. (Harry Gruyaert/Magnum Photos)



New York in 2000. (Elliott Erwitt/Magnum Photos)

As a photo editor I see thousands of images each week from around the world. They depict not only news but human triumphs and struggles and scenes from everyday life. I have deep respect for the contributions canines bring to our lives so I am quick to notice when a dog appears in one of these photographs. I’ve seen dogs dressed in costumes in parades, stray dogs starving on the streets and everything in between. I find myself reading the caption of the photograph hoping the dogs are or will be okay. Recently, I saw a photograph of a pro-Russian rebel in Donetsk region in Ukraine petting two puppies in a trench where he was fighting. I was relieved when caption said that the rebels would name the puppies and take them home.

Magnum Photos, the international photographic cooperative owned by its photographer-members, has covered historical events and the human condition around the world for over 70 years. While on assignment or in between assignments, Magnum photographers like Elliot Erwitt, David Hurn and Inge Morath, among others, have beautifully or humorously portrayed dogs and their relationships with humans. Magnum Photos combed their extensive archive to find the best of these photographs and have curated them in the book, “Magnum Dogs” by publisher Thames & Hudson. Here is a selection of photographs from the book.



Road safety in Somme, France, in 1985. (Jean Gaumy/Magnum Photos)



The original Dog Beach in San Diego in 2002. (David Hurn/Magnum Photos)



Jayne Mansfield in Hollywood in 1959. (Inge Morath/Magnum Photos)



A dog in a costume with a cigar at the Easter Parade on Fifth Avenue in New York City in 1983. (Thomas Hoepker/Magnum Photos)



On Pleasure Beach with a dog and donkeys in Blackpool, England, in 1982. (Chris Steele-Perkins/Magnum Photos)



Yokohama, Japan, in 2003. (Elliott Erwitt/Magnum Photos)



Dog and crocodile at a fountain in Nîmes, Languedoc-Roussillon region, France in 1989. (Richard Kalvar/Magnum Photos)



Grey Group advertising in New York in 1959. (Dennis Stock/Magnum Photos)



Caruaru, Brazil, in 2008. (Bruno Barbey/Magnum Photos)



Near the village of Baudrémont, France, in 2000. (Alex Webb/Magnum Photos)



A man takes his dog to participate in a dogfight in Kabul, in 2002. (Steve McCurry/Magnum Photos)

