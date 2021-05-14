As a photo editor I see thousands of images each week from around the world. They depict not only news but human triumphs and struggles and scenes from everyday life. I have deep respect for the contributions canines bring to our lives so I am quick to notice when a dog appears in one of these photographs. I’ve seen dogs dressed in costumes in parades, stray dogs starving on the streets and everything in between. I find myself reading the caption of the photograph hoping the dogs are or will be okay. Recently, I saw a photograph of a pro-Russian rebel in Donetsk region in Ukraine petting two puppies in a trench where he was fighting. I was relieved when caption said that the rebels would name the puppies and take them home.
Magnum Photos, the international photographic cooperative owned by its photographer-members, has covered historical events and the human condition around the world for over 70 years. While on assignment or in between assignments, Magnum photographers like Elliot Erwitt, David Hurn and Inge Morath, among others, have beautifully or humorously portrayed dogs and their relationships with humans. Magnum Photos combed their extensive archive to find the best of these photographs and have curated them in the book, “Magnum Dogs” by publisher Thames & Hudson. Here is a selection of photographs from the book.
