

Scarecrow, Vesteralen, Norway, 2019. (Sebastien Van Malleghem)

There’s a darkness to Sebastien Van Malleghem’s work. For years, the Belgian photographer has turned his camera on hard social realities — his previous books have dealt with the police, the prison system and funeral rites. But each time, the stark, dark, black-and-white images have served to show the common humanity of his protagonists.

This time, he has chosen to turn away from his fellow humans. During the pandemic, as he was forced to isolate himself for health reasons, Van Malleghem combed four years of archives with one goal in mind: to show the power of nature — its darkness, too. “As a photographer, I have visited some pretty wild places,” he said. “I wanted to confront them. I was tired of humans, always and everywhere. I was tired of this constant noise. So I tried to go and meet nature.”

The result is the book “Allfather,” which Van Malleghem is financing through a crowdsourcing campaign. It mixes photos from the Arctic, the Everglades in Florida, Northern France and even his own garden. The combination is a tribute to nature’s wonders but also to its undeniable strength. “I photograph extreme things,” he said. “In my images there always appears a struggle for survival, a form of rage, a possible threat that emerges from nothingness, where peace mostly appears in the form of death.”



Rain storm, Vesteralen, Norway, 2019. (Sebastien Van Malleghem)

With each image, Van Malleghem tries to convey the awe-inspiring power of nature, one that he links back to our ancestors’ relationship with it. “I have often wondered what men must have felt when they had no knowledge of the world,” he said. “Our gods were born because humans looked up and saw the northern lights. In other places, they saw alligators, those powerful, majestic but also terrifying creatures.”

In fact, the few times human figures appear in “Allfather,” they are framed in nature’s power, such as a photo of a figure sitting on a rope placed between two cliffs. “This is what ‘Allfather’ means,” said Van Malleghem, “this indescribable form of energy, which takes shape in nature in a fragile and powerful way.”



Man on the rope, Britany, France, 2019. (Sebastien Van Malleghem)



Fish, Florida, USA, 2018. (Sebastien Van Malleghem)



Alligator, Florida, USA, 2018. (Sebastien Van Malleghem)



Man walking at night, Akureyri, Iceland, 2018. (Sebastien Van Malleghem)



Horse in the mist, Iceland, 2018. (Sebastien Van Malleghem)



Wind in the sheet, Belgium, 2019. (Sebastien Van Malleghem)



House burning, Vesteralen, Norway, 2019. (Sebastien Van Malleghem)



Bird flock, Lofoten, Norway, 2018. (Sebastien Van Malleghem)



Ashes, Reykjavik, Iceland, 2018. (Sebastien Van Malleghem)



Northern lights, Skervoy, Norway, 2020. (Sebastien Van Malleghem)



The groom, Iceland, 2019. (Sebastien Van Malleghem)

