

Olayide Salami, a registered nurse, photographed at the coronavirus treatment center in Yaba, Lagos State Ambulance Service, in Nigeria. “People believe that once somebody has the covid-19 virus, that is his end,” she said. “People will even say to us, 'Don't bother to come to this estate o.' They don't allow us to pick them up from their homes because of that stigma.” (Andrew Esiebo)

Photo editor

In the early days of the covid-19 pandemic, as countries around the world faced the first wave of infections, Nigerian photographer Andrew Esiebo caught the virus. “While I was able to recover at home, I saw firsthand — not just as a photographer, but as a patient — the enormous challenge facing Nigeria’s health services,” he said.

This series of portraits is Esiebo’s homage to these services. “It’s for the selfless sacrifices they made to Nigeria,” said Esiebo, whose goal was to show the unimaginable struggles of these medical workers “who endure everything from inadequate resources to poor welfare and the social stigmatization” that comes with being a coronavirus front-line worker. Yet, as the photographer met with them, he was stricken by how unfazed they remain as “they put their lives on the line day-after-day to help Nigeria overcome this global pandemic,” he added.

Esiebo felt it was important to show each worker in the clothes they wore before going to “battle,” he said. “And placing a halo of color on the walls of the spaces where they performed their duties reflects their sacred role and sacrifice.”

Through these portraits, the photographer also hopes to create an echo to the front-line workers’ calls for the public to play their part in controlling the pandemic in Nigeria where too many people are still not wearing masks or observing social distancing rules when less than 2 million people have been vaccinated.



Bamidele Ajayi, consultant, physician and infectious-disease specialist, photographed at the Ogun Isolation Center in Ikenne, Ogun State, Nigeria. “This is the first time in the history of the country that everyone is talking about health,” he said. “Well-meaning Nigerians and corporate bodies are donating into the health sector, and this has really helped many states to get items that they previously never had. So the coronavirus is a blessing in disguise for the health sector of most states.” (Andrew Esiebo)



Segun Olalowo, a medical doctor, photographed at the Ogun Isolation Center, in Ikenne, Ogun State, Nigeria. “As soon as I heard about the pandemic and how it was sweeping through the globe, I knew there was going to be a point at which every health worker would have to stand up and make a sacrifice toward eliminating the virus,” he said. “It is just like being a soldier: you go to the front line so that the war you are fighting doesn't affect your loved ones.” (Andrew Esiebo)



Mariam Abdullahi, a scientist, photographed at the Centre for Human and Zoonotic Virology at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, in Lagos, Nigeria. “Before the covid-19, we didn't normally work weekends, except during outbreaks,” she said. “Now we work 24/7. Most of the time, we work from Monday until Sunday, morning until evening. It has affected my social life because I spend all my time working in the lab, away from my family. I have to call them just to know how they are doing, because I can't go home. I have to be here to work.” (Andrew Esiebo)



Olajide Olufunminiyi, a medical laboratory technician, photographed at the Agege Primary Health Center in Lagos, Nigeria. “When I was called up to take this job, to be frank I was a bit scared but, later on, I summoned the courage because this is what I do, this is who I am. So I just said to myself: 'Okay, if you follow the protocols, you will not be infected.'" (Andrew Esiebo)



Bamidele Ariyo, a registered nurse, photographed at the Onabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Shagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria. “Since I assumed this responsibility, my social life has taken a hit, let me just say it is zero,” he said. “When I get home, I can't mix with people generally, because I have the responsibility to protect other people.” (Andrew Esiebo)



Dr. Olujide Ojo, a consultant public health physician and epidemiologist, photographed at the covid-19 treatment center in Yaba, Lagos State, Nigeria. “Although we are working in a highly infectious environment and have contact with coronavirus patients on a daily basis, I derive joy from doing this work,” he said. “I want to see the populace get better and soon we will be able to tame this coronavirus, or at least limit its spread.” (Andrew Esiebo)



Yewande Oyetade, a medical laboratory technician, photographed at the Agege Primary Health Center in Lagos, Nigeria. “What gave me the drive to continue with this work is that I want covid-19 to be eradicated,” she said. “Without collecting samples, you cannot detect who is suffering from the virus. And without a laboratory service, there is no way you can diagnose a patient. My people are afraid but I always assure them that I am protected because Lagos State has provided us with the PPE that we need.” (Andrew Esiebo)

In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff members and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.

More on In Sight:

He was photographed after the Beirut explosion. A year later, he met the photographer.

A photographer’s exploration of the theater of nature

A photographer looks back at his work in New York City in the 1980s