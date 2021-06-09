

Willie Russell, my father, breaks down after telling his brothers that their mother would probably die in the next few days of covid-19. (Tina Russell)

Epidemiologists in the United States are anticipating the 600,000th death from covid-19 soon. As terrible as that number is, it does not begin to describe the multiple impacts each one of those deaths can have, especially on large families. Betty Russell, who was 86 when she died, was one of 10 children, mother to seven, grandmother to 15, great-grandmother to 20, and great-great-grandmother to one.

One grandchild, Tina Russell, brought her camera with her when Betty fell ill just before Christmas. Tina joined her father and other members of the Russell family in the house Betty and her husband, Charlie, had built from scratch in southern Illinois. They were not allowed to see Betty in the hospital, so Tina trained her camera on her family, the 21st great-grandchild resting inside her. What has emerged in these photographs is a searing portrait of grief in all its raw, poignant, serene beauty, the depth of loss and the healing power inside a family.



My grandmother Betty was in the hospital for the second time with coronavirus. “When I walked away from the hospital the last time we FaceTimed her, I was looking up and I didn't want to leave her there,” said Lori Daum, shown holding the phone. “I knew that was going to be the last time I saw her.” My grandmother contracted covid-19 during her annual winter visit to Florida to see my father. (Tina Russell)



Willie Russell hugs his wife, Dawn Russell, while he and his siblings wait for updates from the hospital in Dunnellon, Fla., on Jan. 10, 2021. It was Betty's wish to not be put on a ventilator and to not be resuscitated. (Tina Russell)



​Alice Carter, center, cries, as she is surrounded by Cyndia Miller, left, Bobbi Kuhn and Lori Daum, right, in Dunnellon, Fla., on Jan. 10, 2021. Betty Russell kept asking when she was coming home from the hospital because all she thought she had was a sinus infection. (Tina Russell)



​Willie Russell is hugged by his sisters and wife as they say their goodbyes to Betty Russell outside Baldauff Family Funeral Home in Orange City, Fla., on Jan. 13, 2021. Her ashes would later be shipped through the mail back home to Buncombe, Ill., for her funeral and burial. ​ (Tina Russell)



Betty died at 3 a.m. on Jan 12, 2021. After my family mourned her death, everyone got an alcoholic beverage and shared memories of Betty at 4:25 a.m. Shown are Cyndia Miller, Alice Carter, Lori Daum, Willie Russell, Dawn Russell, my father's wife, and Bobbi Kuhn, who is a child of the heart to my grandmother. Bobbi shared a story of Betty playing the slot machines in Las Vegas even though decades earlier she wouldn't touch the flowers and chocolate my grandfather, Charlie Russell, bought her from the money he won from gambling. (Tina Russell)



Betty lived in Buncombe, Ill., a small, rural town, for most of her life. These are framed photographs of Betty and her husband, Charlie Russell, throughout the years. They met during Betty's senior year of high school and married after graduation. Charlie died in 2018 of leukemia. (Tina Russell)



My father lays a rose on the wooden box containing Betty Russell's ashes at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Buncombe, Ill., on Jan. 23, 2021. “Your grandmother lived a full life, so I see it as a celebration,” Willie said. “Life itself isn't promised to anyone. I'm happy for her because she gets to be with my dad.” (Tina Russell)



Lori Daum stands in the entryway into the living room of the home in Buncombe, Ill. Willie Russell, left, looks at old photographs, and Jon DiMeo, my husband, and Alice Carter sit in chairs across from the couch. My grandfather, Charlie Russell, built the house with his own hands in 1991. (Tina Russell)



Betty's daughter, Lori Daum, who lived with them and took care of both of them as they grew old, remains in the house. The house will probably be torn down as the interior of the house is falling apart. My grandparents lived in poverty, but, as my grandmother always said, they were rich in love. This was taken the day I left Buncombe, Ill., on Jan. 24, 2021. (Tina Russell)

