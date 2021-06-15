Staff Writer, Foreign desk



A veteran heads home after a demonstration in support of rights for disabled people in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 7, 2017. (Sandro Maddalena/Parallelozero)



Veterans set up tents near parliament during anti-government protests in Kyiv on Nov. 7, 2017. (Sandro Maddalena/Parallelozero)

It’s a conflict that’s lasted more than seven years and claimed about 14,000 lives. Since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, there hasn’t been a resolution. Fear of all-out war in Ukraine is always present on the front lines.

Photographer Sandro Maddalena, who has been following the war since its start, has noticed a transformation: The parades and fanfare that once hailed the return of Ukrainian troops have faded. Now veterans are left to fend for themselves.

“After seven years, a lot of people are very tired and bored,” Maddalena told The Washington Post. “In Europe not a lot of people speak about the conflict. And in Ukraine not a lot of people speak about the conflict. Veterans in the eyes of the people lose the appeal.”

His project, “Ukrainian Nostoi,” which focuses on the ancient Greek concept of a returning warrior, documents how veterans cope with coming back to an unwelcoming society. In 2020, the United Nations found that almost half of the nearly 400,000 Ukrainian veterans who have returned “suffer bias and mistreatment in their daily lives, with one third feeling excluded from society.”

The burden of addressing these issues has often fallen on the veterans themselves. Maddalena met former combatants who started rehabilitation centers to help others with the trauma of war. But the road to recovery is never straight.

“Most of the veterans attend rehabilitation courses to overcome post-traumatic stress,” Maddalena writes in his description of the project. “Some of them in addition to psychological trauma have to face a new life with serious physical impairments. It is an unprecedented situation in the history of Ukraine.”

While treatment is an indispensable step, he found that the real reintegration takes place “through the practices of daily life. Sport and music play a fundamental role, as [does] social commitment.”



Mykola works on land that the government has allocated to veterans in Lviv, Ukraine, on Sept. 26, 2017. Since returning from the war, Mykola has decided to become a strawberry farmer. (Sandro Maddalena/Parallelozero)



A day of exhibitions and conferences dedicated to veterans and their families in Kyiv on May 27, 2017. (Sandro Maddalena/Parallelozero)



A training session for the Invictus Games in Kyiv on July 6, 2017. All athletes at the games are service members or veterans who have been seriously injured. (Sandro Maddalena/Parallelozero)



Onlookers cry during a procession of veterans on Independence Day in Kyiv on Aug. 24, 2019. (Sandro Maddalena/Parallelozero)



A treatment session at a rehabilitation center in Chernihiv on May 24, 2017. Veterans and soldiers visit the center to receive physical and psychological support. (Sandro Maddalena/Parallelozero)



Veterans take a Bodynamic course, learning how to help other veterans, at the Probratimi association in Ivano-Frankivsk on June 7, 2017. The Bodynamic method is based on the relationship between the body and disorders. (Sandro Maddalena/Parallelozero)



Yana, the founder of a battalion of war doctors that provides aid to the wounded on the front lines, is pictured in Kyiv on Aug. 11, 2018. Yana was paralyzed after a car accident in the war zone. Now she is studying medicine at the University of Dnipro. (Sandro Maddalena/Parallelozero)



Max, a war doctor, stands in the rain during a brief break from the Bodynamic program for war veterans in Ivano-Frankivsk on June 7, 2017. (Sandro Maddalena/Parallelozero)

In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff members and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.

