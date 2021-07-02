Photo Editor



Josefa Bilte waits next to a cross for the start of the Wilancha — an animal sacrifice in honor of Pachamama, or Mother Earth — in Humajila, Bolivia, on May 2. (Walter Astrada)



Members of the community sacrifice a bull. (Walter Astrada)

To say Australia-based photographer Walter Astrada loves riding his motorcycle, affectionately named Athena, is somewhat of an understatement. Astrada has traveled South America on his bike for nearly four years documenting life in South America. As In Sight reported in 2019, Astrada has covered news events while living in numerous countries. He has also worked on long-term projects on social issues and human rights violations.

Astrada learned about the Tinku festival from a fellow photographer about 20 years ago and knew his motorcycle trip would give him the opportunity to document it. Astrada describes the celebration in the following words:

“Every May, coinciding with ‘The Festival of the Cross,’ communities around Macha in Bolivia gather in the city to honor Mother Earth (the Pachamama) by celebrating the ‘Tinku’ or ‘The Encounter.’ Before going into the city of Macha, the communities first perform the Wilancha, an animal sacrifice ceremony in honor of the Pachamama.

“The sacrifice, while drinking chich

(an alcoholic beverage made from corn) is done in gratitude for the harvests. Once inside the city, the men and women of the Ayllus enter the main plaza dancing and singing. They carry a cross inside the church to be blessed at the mass. Soon after, the celebrations turn into violent street fights. The combatants drink 96-percent alcohol to get ready for a hand-to-hand fight to show their bravery and strength. Relatives form rings around the fighters and in recent years, police have been a part of those rings. The police act as referees to stop a fight if someone falls to the ground to avoid any deaths.”

One of Astrada’s biggest challenges was being accepted by the community and being able to photograph the part of the celebration that happens inside the village. “There is much alcohol around, and the people invite you to be a part of the reception so you must drink each time they offer you a drink. A no is not accepted, and you don’t want to be disrespectful but on the other hand you don’t want to fall down drunk and not be able to shoot a picture,” Astrada said.

Astrada told In Sight the fights can become dangerous. “They throw stones, and there are some all-against-all brawls and often tear gas is thrown by the police,” he said. “I can say that my previous work as photographer covering conflicts for news agencies has helped me a lot.”

You can find out more about Astrada and follow his journeys, on his website.



Delia Conde spills beer over the bull carcass during the Wilancha ceremony. (Walter Astrada)



Musical instruments are exchanged during the Wilancha. (Walter Astrada)



Members of the community of Khona Khona dance and sing on their way to Macha, Bolivia, on May 3. (Walter Astrada)



People light candles during a Mass on May 3. (Walter Astrada)



A man receives holy water. (Walter Astrada)



A man watches a fight inside the cancha, a ring formed by people. (Walter Astrada)



A woman punches another fighter inside the cancha. (Walter Astrada)



Rocks are thrown in the main square of Macha, Bolivia, while police intervene with tear gas. (Walter Astrada)



A man punches another fighter in the cancha. (Walter Astrada)



A man is bloodied. (Walter Astrada)



Fighters run away from tear gas in Macha. (Walter Astrada)



A man lies on the sidewalk after heavy drinking near Macha's main square. (Walter Astrada)

