An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh, in 2017. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)



A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask waves a flag during a Human Rights Day march, organized by the Civil Human Right Front, in Hong Kong on Dec. 8, 2019. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed Friday in Afghanistan while covering fighting between Afghan security forces and the Taliban.

According to a report from Reuters, Siddiqui was in Afghanistan embedded with Afghan special forces in Kandahar since early this week and was killed in what was described as Taliban crossfire.

Michael Friedenberg, president of Reuters, and Alessandra Galloni, editor-in-chief of Reuters, released the following statement about Siddiqui:

We are deeply saddened to learn that our photographer, Danish Siddiqui, has been killed in Afghanistan. Danish was embedded with the Afghan special forces in Kandahar province when they came under attack on Friday morning. We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Danish’s family and colleagues. Danish was an outstanding, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.

Siddiqui was part of a team of photojournalists awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for coverage of the Rohingya crisis. But his career included coverage of a wide variety of news events, including the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq as well as the recent strife in Hong Kong and events in his native India.



Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui (Reuters)

Siddiqui once said that while he loved covering news stories from politics to business and sports, “what I enjoy most is capturing the human face of a breaking story.” And this is strikingly evident in his body of work — from the emotional and eloquent images of the suffering of the Rohingya, to the tension of a war zone in Afghanistan, to the joyful scenes of everyday life in places as far apart as India and North Korea.

Siddiqui brought both empathy and artistry to the images he produced. All of that can be seen here in this selection of images he produced throughout his career. His death is a tremendous loss for the photojournalism community.



A member of the Afghan special forces drives a Humvee during a combat mission against the Taliban in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, on July 11, 2021. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)



Wrestlers practice as others rest in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling center called Akhaara in Mumbai on March 4, 2014. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)



Relatives of patrons listen to priests as they chant during evening prayers at the Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, on June 17, 2014. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)



Three-year-old homeless boy Sarwar sleeps in a hammock along a sidewalk in Mumbai on March 7, 2012. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)



A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, waits for devotees inside his camp during “Kumbh Mela,” or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India, on Jan. 17, 2019. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)



Beachgoers stroll as a boy practices somersaulting on a beach in Mumbai on July 12, 2018. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)



A man feeds seagulls on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai on Feb. 9, 2016. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)



A soldier eats ice cream as she visits a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sept. 12, 2018. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)



People wait to cremate victims who died of covid-19 at a crematorium ground in New Delhi on April 23, 2021. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)



A member of the Afghan special forces keeps watch as others search a house during a combat mission against the Taliban in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, on July 12, 2021. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)



Fifty-five-year-old Subna Bi, center, poses for a picture outside her house next to the abandoned former Union Carbide Corp. pesticide plant in Bhopal on Nov. 15, 2014. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)



Eleven-month-old Sakeena sleeps in a hammock on the promenade next to a lake in Mumbai on March 21, 2017. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)



Hindu priests sit in a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag, India, on March 28, 2017. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

