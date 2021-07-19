

From “Whatever You Say, Say Nothing,” Chapter Five, The Last Night. (Gilles Peress)

I have admired (sometimes obsessively) the work of Gilles Peress for a very long time. I first came across his “Telex Iran” over 20 years ago in graduate school while studying photojournalism. His work showed me that one could be authorial in long-form photojournalism. He had a strong voice and used it through a lens. All of his work, from “Telex Iran” to “Farewell to Bosnia” to “The Silence,” and beyond, are testaments to this. I come to Peress’s latest, “Whatever You Say, Say Nothing” (Steidl, 2021) with all of these previous, and continuing, thoughts.

I grew up reading voraciously and almost always had a book in hand, especially once I started high school, where I coincidentally took up photography. I also immersed myself in movies and music, savoring the ones that delivered an emotional gut punch

After receiving my bachelor’s in English literature, I went to the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism to study photojournalism, where they taught something we referred to as the “Missouri method.” To describe it in very simple terms, it meant stringing together a narrative of a beginning, middle and end. There were types of photos you needed, a scene setter, a portrait, details — all meant to zoom in and introduce the character or characters, showing the details of their lives. Again, that’s an oversimplified version of what we were taught.

When I came across Peress’s work, it seemed like that approach had been thrown out the door. It was so personal and stark. When I looked at his work, I felt similar to how I felt when I watched the movies and listened to the music that gave me an emotional gut punch. Peress’s latest publications follow in the same vein.

His books, “Telex Iran,” “The Silence” and “Farewell to Bosnia,” all play havoc with the narrative structure I was taught in graduate school; his latest work tears it all apart. I hesitate to even try to describe or give a summary about the latest work. And maybe that’s a good thing, or at least the point. As you grow older, you realize that nothing folds neatly into any kind of form. Is there really a beginning, middle and end? Sometimes the answer to that is a resounding no.

“Whatever You Say, Say Nothing” is a work that seems to have no beginning, middle or end. It is a vast, monumental work that is a visual exploration of strife in Northern Ireland in the 1970s and ’80s. It very much reminds me of my time studying literature and works that break conventional molds. One work that comes to mind is another monumental one — “Finnegans Wake.” Like it, “Whatever You Say, Say Nothing” is a streaming narrative you can dip into anywhere. And that can be challenging for anyone who wants neat, concise explanations.



From “Whatever You Say, Say Nothing,” Chapter Five, The Last Night. (Gilles Peress)

“Finnegans Wake” is famous for its density and nearly impenetrability. “Whatever You Say, Say Nothing” is definitely dense. And at times it feels impenetrable, defying traditional narrative forms.

What you are left with after paging through the book multiple times is the sense of a never-ending cycle of violence, poverty, politics, and the push and pull of power. Though it takes place in Ireland in the 1970s, it describes circumstances that keep spinning in every nook and cranny on Earth.

That may be a gross oversimplification, but that is the strongest perception I have of it. The best socially driven work speaks both to what is happening in front of the lens as well as to what is happening in the wider world. That is, a work can be both about a particular thing (the troubles) and the wider point that it is about what makes us human, good and bad. Synecdoche. Fiction isn’t real, but sometimes it does a very good job standing in for it. And it’s important to note that Peress refers to his latest book as documentary fiction.

In fact, over the years, he has eschewed labels and conventional narrative forms. One of Peress’s most well-known dictums (it’s even appended to his bio on his Magnum Photos page) is, “I don’t care so much anymore about ‘good photography’; I am gathering evidence for history.” Fortunately for us, Peress also offers up his work to the reader to make sense of it, so we can be forgiven if we think that his photography is very good.



From “Whatever You Say, Say Nothing,” Chapter Five, The Last Night. (Gilles Peress)

And now, after 30 years, the work that Peress started in his 20s in the 1970s and ’80s in Northern Ireland is available for us to interact with. It comes in at a staggering (and very heavy) 1,960 pages made up of 1,295 images. It is divided into two massive volumes with an accompanying text called “Annals of the North,” which serves as a kind of guide to the other two volumes. The two main volumes of the work are then divided into 22 fictional “days” to, as the publisher’s description says, “articulate the helicoidal structure of history during a conflict that seemed like it would never end — where each day became a repetition of every other day like that day: days of violence, of marching, of riots, of unemployment, of mourning, and also of ‘craic’ where you try to forget your condition.”

If I have any quibble with the book, it’s that I wish it was whittled down more. Presented as is, a sprawling puzzle with a companion text, it is very interesting and compelling, to be sure. Admittedly, I’m probably projecting the admiration I have for “Telex Iran” onto this latest work. Then again, maybe the world really isn’t made to be condensed. Maybe I just need to spend more time absorbing the work. In the end, it’s a minor personal preference.

Peress’s work is meant to be a visual language and presented as such. Over the years, he has approached his work as a means to transmit his personal experience, whether that be from Iran, Bosnia, Rwanda or Northern Ireland.

In a question-and-answer session with students about “Farewell to Bosnia,” Peress had this to say:

“When I was in school, I studied political science and philosophy. Given the fact that it was in France in the late ’60s, a fairly verbose period both intellectually and politically, I came to a distrust of words and the codes attached to any description of reality. I saw a growing gap between words and reality. I had to find another tool to understand and formalize reality in order to stay sane and connected.”

The tool he found was photography.

“Whatever You Say, Say Nothing” is not only well worth your time, it will surely go down as one of the most compelling photographic works of our time.

Peress’s work has been published and exhibited widely over the years. It has been exhibited and collected by the Museum of Modern Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Art Institute of Chicago and the Corcoran Gallery of Art to name a few. His work has influenced, and continues to influence, countless photographers and artists.

You can see more of Peress’s work here and you can watch a video of an interview between him and master book publisher Gerhard Steidl here.



From “Whatever You Say, Say Nothing,” Chapter Five, The Last Night. (Gilles Peress)

