“My mom has been an entrepreneur for the past 30 years, working at festivals, fairs and events selling the crafts she imports from Ecuador. The pandemic forced her work to shut down and the uncertainty was met with her resilience. She wore our traditional clothes every single day to make herself feel better, to feel in control, to feel powerful. My sister and I watched my mom as she empowered herself as her whole life changed. Towards the start of the winter, she enrolled in online classes to finish her high school degree. She always taught us to find our grounding in our culture.” -Virginia Anrango (Eli Farinango)



Indigeneity is often stereotyped ... to be in one space and look a certain way. Saywa is 16 years old, and she is a Kichwa woman who loves video games and anime. Sometimes we don't fit, we're not Kichwa enough for our home territory and we will never be Latinos. To resist we build our new ayllu. In kichwa, ayllu means community beyond blood relations. (Eli Farinango)

The Women Photograph Project grants were recently announced, and we’re thrilled to showcase the talents of the five winners of the grants along with the winner of a grant given in conjunction with Getty Images.

The winners of this year’s grants and scholarship were culled from a group of some 1,300 applicants by female and nonbinary photographers from across the globe. The grant recipients were awarded a financial prize of $5,000 each and the Getty Images Grant winner was presented with $10,000 from Getty Images.

This year’s judges for the awards were people involved in the photo world in important capacities or the other, including professors, curators, photo editors and photographers. Judges for the Women Photograph Project Grant were: Katherine Pomerantz of Time, photographer Miora Rajonary, Sana Ullah of the National Geographic Society, photographer Nina Berman and John Edwin Mason of UVA and Women Photograph. The judges for the Women Photograph + Getty Images Grant were Magdalena Herrera of GEO France, Sandy Ciric of Getty Images, Leslie Urena of the National Portrait Gallery, Lekgetho Makola of the Javett Art Centre and Vi Ngyuen of Women Photograph.

The awards were given for work that highlighted a varied group of subjects, including the lives of trans and Black people as well as a personal project on the Kichwa community that is home to the photographer who made that work.

This year’s Women Photograph Project Grant recipients were Eli Frainango for her long term work, “Runa Kawsay,” exploring the “the nuances of Indigenous identity from the personal experiences of the Kichwa community living in Turtle Island (North America);” Golden, for their work “On Learning How to Live” that, “documents Black trans life at the intersections of survival and living in the United States;” Lia Latty and her work “Oreo” which, “challenges the stereotypes that are constantly projected onto Black people and how it can affect their identity;” Kathy Anne Lim and her documentary project examining the fumigation clouds Singaporean authorities cause while trying to combat Dengue and malaria; and Danielle Villasana’s “Abre Camino,” which examines trans women in Central America and the threats they face but also their resilience despite the hardship they encounter. You will find, jubilation, introspection and downright beauty in each of these projects.

The Women Photograph + Getty Images Scholarhip this year goes to Tshepiso Mabula for her project, “Ukukuma” which was “motivated by my [Mabula’s] trauma as a result of activism in South Africa’s struggle against apartheid, liberation and reconciliation effects within present day South Africa.”

Mabula’s powerful black and white images tell the stories of the lesser known people in South Africa who struggled against apartheid and who bore the brunt of mental as well as physical scars created by apartheid. Women Photograph’s Vi Nguyen said of Mabula’s work:

“Tshepiso’s body of work was a moving and visceral experience for all of the judges. Her visual representation of memory, trauma, and belonging paired eloquently with her words and communicated the poise and emotional vulnerability she with which she approaches her craft.”

You can find out more about Women Photograph, as well as read more in-depth descriptions of each project along with several of the judges’ thoughts on the projects, here.

Here is a selection of photographs from all of these powerful, eloquent recipients of this year’s awards:



From the project, “On Learning How to Live.” (Golden)



From the project, “On Learning How to Live.” (Golden)



Fumigation cloud used to combat Dengue and malaria in Singapore. (Kathy Anne Lim)



Fumigation cloud used to combat Dengue and malaria in Singapore. (Kathy Anne Lim)



From the project, “Oreo.” (Lia Latty)



From the project, “Oreo.” (Lia Latty)



From left to right: Samantha, Alexa, and Escarle talk together in Escarle's room in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on March 29, 2019. While Latin America leads the world in homicides of transgender people, in Central America trans women are further threatened by the endemic violence from gangs, clients, police and even family. Honduras is one of the world's seven most dangerous countries to be LGBTQIA and many trans women migrate north toward Mexico and the United States seeking safety. (Danielle Villasana)



Shortly after being beaten up by her brother, Kataleya fled Honduras north toward Tapachula, Mexico, her first stop toward the United States. She said, “He tried to kill me several times but I finally achieved my goal of fleeing like a fugitive in the night, without light.” Here, on Sept. 3, 2019, in her Tapachula apartment, Kataleya calls her sister and nephew the evening before leaving for Tijuana on the U.S./Mexico border. “Tomorrow I'm going to be a lot farther away,” she said to her family while holding back tears. (Danielle Villasana)



From the project, “Ukukuma.” (Tshepiso Mabula)



From the project, “Ukukuma.” (Tshepiso Mabula)

