Photo Editor



Kashmiri shepherd Najma Begum receives the Covishield vaccine from Masrat Farid, a health-care worker, in Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, in the Indian state of Kashmir. (Dar Yasin/AP)



Health-care workers cross a stream near the Sind River to reach villages on the river’s upper reaches during a vaccination drive in Gagangeer. (Dar Yasin/AP)

It was on my day off over a year ago that I got a message from my boss telling me that we were going to be working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic. I, like so many across the United States and the world, made adjustments: wearing masks, thoroughly washing hands and even groceries. Life started to take on a new hue, a new reality.

With what seemed like lightning speed, vaccines were created to combat covid-19 and its ravaging effects. We had to stop older people in nursing homes and those with underlying conditions from dying in what seemed like droves. In New York City, people gathered nightly to bang on pots and pans in support of first responders on the front lines of the pandemic.

The Washington Post, and just about all news outlets, sprang into action to get the latest information to readers and to tell the stories of all the people affected, including first responders, family members of the deceased and survivors.

It was all supposed to be a blip. We were supposed to be enjoying spending time with our families. We were supposed to be huddled with our teams back in the office. And to be sure, much of this has happened. From the data, the vaccines are working. Deaths are down, and the vaccinated are not facing the level of sickness once shoved onto the entire globe.

Things have taken a turn for the better in recent months. But there is still an extraordinarily palpable sense of anxiety. A war between those for and against the vaccines is festering and blowing up here and there. And rates are rising in some places, because of vaccine reluctance and an explosion of new variants. In the United States, over 600,000 people have died. That’s a pretty large number, yet there are people who are hesitant to get the vaccine.

In the middle of July, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that cases and hospitalizations have both risen. “There is a clear message that is coming through: This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” she said. “… We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk, and communities that are fully vaccinated are generally faring well.”

The Post’s Hannah Knowles reported that World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for a moratorium on booster shots “through at least September, as poorer countries struggle to access doses, even for high-risk populations such as health-care workers and the elderly,” and said the focus should be on the WHO’s goal of 10 percent vaccination coverage in every country by the end of September.

Efforts are underway, and have been for some time, to remedy vaccine reluctance. In the United States, people are being offered all kinds of incentives to get vaccinated, including money and free beer.

The hesitancy problem isn’t confined to the United States. It’s popping up across the globe — even in remote areas of the Indian state of Kashmir. That’s what Associated Press photographer Dar Yasin found when he followed health workers as they tried to vaccinate nomadic herders in the region.

Yasin reports that many of the people in these remote areas don’t trust the vaccines. Some are convinced that they don’t need to get vaccinated because they think they’re already immune, while others believe rumors that the vaccines can cause impotence and even death. Vaccine hesitancy even in these high-altitude communities is fueled by these rumors.

Masrat Farid, one of the health workers, told Yasin, “Everywhere we go it seems rumors reach earlier than we do, and it makes our job difficult.” Yet Farid, along with other health workers, continues to try to increase the numbers of vaccinated people.

According to Yasin, Kashmir has actually done better than the rest of India, in part because of the efforts of people such as Farid. He notes, “Scores of health workers like Farid have fully vaccinated over 9 percent of the eligible people among the region’s 14 million population, compared to less than 5 percent for India’s nearly 1.4 billion people. Almost 53 percent in Kashmir have had a first shot.”

Progress is being made. Things do seem better than those early days when everything felt so hopeless and dark. But anxiety remains as the race to get more people vaccinated takes place around the world. The resurgence of the virus because of variants is only fueling that.

These days, it sometimes feels like we are actors or extras in a post-apocalyptic movie, doesn’t it?

Take a look at what Yasin saw while tagging along with Farid and other health workers.

And you can keep up-to-date with our coronavirus coverage here.



A Kashmiri shepherd watches villagers being vaccinated as she stands outside her hut in Tosa Maidan, southwest of Srinagar, in the Indian state of Kashmir. (Dar Yasin/AP)



Tajamul-Hussain Khan, chief medical officer of the Budgam district, tries to persuade a Kashmiri nomad to let her son be vaccinated in Tosa Maidan. (Dar Yasin/AP)



Kashmiri villagers watch health-care workers administer vaccines in Gagangeer. (Dar Yasin/AP)



A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine to a woman in Tosa Maidan. (Dar Yasin/AP)



Ghulam Qadir Malik and his wife, Misra Banoo, sit inside the wooden hut they use as a summer home in Tosa Maidan. Banoo initially refused to get vaccinated but was later persuaded. (Dar Yasin/AP)



Health workers talk to Kashmiri nomads in Tosa Maidan. (Dar Yasin/AP)



Farid persuades Kulsuma Banoo to get vaccinated. (Dar Yasin/AP)



A team of health-care workers drive through Tosamaidan to their next destination. (Dar Yasin/AP)



Nazir Ahmed, a health-care worker, holds a case containing Covishield vaccine doses as he and Ghulam Mohammad prepare to leave for a vaccination drive in Khag, southwest of Srinagar, in the Indian state of Kashmir. (Dar Yasin/AP)



Ahmed carries vaccines and looks out from a hillock for Kashmiri shepherds to vaccinate in Tosa Maidan. (Dar Yasin/AP)

In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff members and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.

More on In Sight:

This new book highlights the work of 100 female street photographers

This traveling exhibition seeks to provide a voice for those too often marginalized or shoved off to the side

Here are the winners of this year’s Leica Women Foto Project Awards