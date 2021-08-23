Photo Editor



Friar Leopoldo Serrano celebrates Mass, broadcast via Facebook, at a chapel in Mission San Francisco de Asis, Honduras, on June 19. Located on the border of the Santa Barbara and Copan regions, his sprawling mission straddles the road that is one of the area's main drug trafficking corridors. (Rodrigo Abd/AP)



Serrano celebrates an outdoor Mass at Mission San Francisco de Asis on June 27. The pastor has turned into a project manager and construction foreman for the families of La Reina, a nearby Honduran village buried in an epic mudslide after hurricanes Eta and Iota hit the area in November 2020. Fearful that the disaster would spur emigration to the United States, Serrano has sought to rebuild on land that was in the hands of drug traffickers. (Rodrigo Abd/AP)

Last year, Central America was ravaged by two consecutive Category 4 hurricanes, Eta and Iota. In their wake, they left a devastating trail of damage, including overwhelming numbers of dead and displaced.

The Washington Post reported on the damage at the time. At least 200 people died and hundreds of thousands were displaced. After Iota, much of the area was left inaccessible, reachable only by boat. Honduran and U.S. military helicopters dropped food over remote communities. All of this came in addition to the deadly coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world.

Writing for The Post, Delphine Schrank reported that Carlos Madero, secretary of the Ministry of General Coordination of the Government of Honduras, said of the situation at the time: “Honduras is facing probably the greatest catastrophe in its history. … We never thought and never imagined that we would have three emergencies of this magnitude in one year.”

While the past year has been unique in that we’ve all been living amid a widespread pandemic, there have always been catastrophes like the one Honduras faced. They happen all across the globe, hitting poorer nations with a ferocity that richer nations are better able to absorb. And yet there are always stories that emerge that show how people cobble together their own solutions when faced with adversity.

Associated Press photographer Rodrigo Abd and writer Alberto Arce reported one of these stories from the hillside community of La Reina in Honduras.

Abd and Arce found that La Reina was wiped out by the mudslides that came in the wake of Hurricanes Eta and Iota. They also met the Rev. Leopoldo Serrano, who had “arrived in his Franciscan robes like an answer to their prayers, ready to take charge — and ready, it would turn out, to make a deal with the devil to save the people of La Reina.”

That deal with the devil turned out to be that, in order to help La Reina rebuild, Serrano had to work with drug traffickers, because they were the ones controlling much of the land in the area. La Reina’s and Serrano’s story is a fascinating one. It details how, with a lack of government help, Serrano resorted to a whole different way to help build a new town for those left behind by the devastation of the mudslides. You can read that story in its entirety here.

Abd’s photos are a poignant glimpse into the work Serrano and the people helping him embarked on. They show a people embracing their faith and coming together to rebuild what seemed forever lost, despite the difficulties they faced because of a lack of resources.



Residents gather for a community meeting under threatening skies in Hacienda Uno, Honduras, near El Espiritu, an area historically controlled by the Valle family of drug traffickers, on June 25. (Rodrigo Abd/AP)



Friar Leopoldo Serrano shows bulldozer operators which direction he would like them to pave a road for a new community being constructed for the residents of La Reina, on June 22. Twenty-five years ago, the powerful local cartel run by Arnulfo Valle bought the 70 acres adjacent to the mission where Serrano hopes to put those displaced from La Reina. (Rodrigo Abd/AP)



Alejandro Mejia, 80, rests in a chair alongside a dirt road after a visit to the site where the home he built once stood, in the hillside community of La Reina, on June 26. The home that Mejia and his wife had lived in for 48 years was buried in the November 2020 mudslide caused by the hurricanes. (Rodrigo Abd/AP)



A handmade road sign with a message that reads, in Spanish, “Don't kill” — a reference to the Sixth Commandment, “Thou shall not kill” — pokes out from overgrowth on the outskirts of La Reina on June 25. (Rodrigo Abd/AP)



A boy carries a rock at a construction site for new homes for the residents of La Reina. (Rodrigo Abd/AP)



Children wait in line to receive donated used toys at a ceremony with government officials who arrived to open envelopes containing the bids from companies seeking to build homes for the victims of Hurricane Eta and Iota, in Mission San Francisco de Asis on June 28. Friar Serrano, who runs the mission, warned the community to be wary: “In Honduras we live a daily storm more damaging than hurricanes, the storm of corruption. The authorities deceive us with false promises. That is why I tell you that I still have doubts about the construction of these houses.” (Rodrigo Abd/AP)



A woman hauls a flock of chickens to market for selling in San Francisco de Asis on June 21. More than 1,000 people are stranded in this area marked by poverty and drug violence, which have driven so many Hondurans to the United States. (Rodrigo Abd/AP)



Seminarist Oveniel Garcia, 21, left, kneels during a Mass celebrated by Serrano in the chapel at Mission San Francisco de Asis on June 19. Garcia, a former drug addict and trafficker, entered the rehab center at the mission run by Serrano and, over the years, he became Serrano’s right-hand man. (Rodrigo Abd/AP)



A police officer stands guard at the entrance to the mission and drug rehab center run by Serrano, on June 24. Serrano’s message is not widely popular. He has sought protection for his mission. (Rodrigo Abd/AP)



Lightning lights up the sky during a storm in Mission San Francisco de Asis on June 20. (Rodrigo Abd/AP)

In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff members and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.

More on In Sight:

This new book highlights the work of 100 female street photographers

This traveling exhibition seeks to provide a voice for those too often marginalized or shoved off to the side

Here are the winners of this year’s Leica Women Foto Project Awards