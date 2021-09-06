

Like most others, I had never heard about scoliosis before. That is why I was very choked when I, in the age of 14, learned that the back pain which had appeared so suddenly was there to stay. At once my life got filled with faces who did not understand, sleepless nights and never-ending embarrassment. (Rikke Mathiasen)

Photo editing intern

The pain in Rikke Mathiasen’s back was severe and sudden. And, as she would find out, it was permanent.

At 14 years old, Mathiasen was diagnosed with scoliosis. The condition, characterized by a sideways curve in the spine, is often discovered in adolescence. Some cases are mild, painless and only require regular monitoring, while Mathiasen’s has caused chronic pain and resulted in surgical intervention. It has had a large and everlasting impact on Mathiasen’s everyday life.

“In the bad periods I can feel very down, angry and sad because I feel like it is holding me back,” Mathiasen said.

It has also left scars, both physical and emotional. Ten years after her diagnosis, Mathiasen still puts off telling people she has scoliosis. Her back and back pain, she said, always become a topic of conversation once someone knows. The healthcare system that treated her left her feeling alienated. In photographing her scoliosis, Mathiasen had to explore her pain and how to express it while retaining a sense of her inner strength.

In that way, Mathiasen said, “the photo series is also a way for me to work with this psychological pain.”

The resulting images create a visual retrospective, made a decade after the inciting event, that reads as an autobiographical diary of Mathiasen’s journey. It imparts her pain, her vulnerability and her resilience onto the viewer. The story of Mathiasen’s pain as a 14-year-old patient is annotated by the pain she feels as a 24-year-old photographer.

“Because that is the thing with a chronical condition,” Mathiasen said. “It is always there.”



My spine had started to shape like an S, and I didn’t know why. Neither did the doctors. My curve evolved from 26 degrees to 52 degrees in half a year, which meant I had to drop out of school to get surgery. (Rikke Mathiasen)



The professionals told me that as long as I stayed physically active, I wouldn’t notice my back anymore. I am still waiting for the day that happens. (Rikke Mathiasen)



I was senT home from the hospital equipped with a two-page long prescription list and with the message to be careful and learn how to walk. (Rikke Mathiasen)



I was not prepared for what awaited me after the surgery. I knew that my mobility would be gone and that it would require some serious rehabilitation, but I did not know one pain would just be replaced with another. That is why I kind of like my scar. It is a witness of what I have been through, and still am going through. (Rikke Mathiasen)



Loneliness in pain is a given, but the worst thing was that this thing, which I never felt could be a part of me, now was fused with my identity. (Rikke Mathiasen)



I tried to keep my scoliosis a secret because I didn’t want anyone to think differently about me, but that was sabotaged by a well-meaning student council. And so I became ‘the girl with the back” in a youth culture where you only want to stand out on purpose. (Rikke Mathiasen)



Before I had to put my trust in a squinting surgeon, I was sent to the basement of Odense University Hospital. In the darkest and most remote corners of the hospital a middle-aged man was waiting for me with a camera in his hand and big lamps pointing towards X. I was told to get rid of my clothes and ben forward. I do not doubt the necessity of these pictures, but the method still makes me shiver. (Rikke Mathiasen)



I went from being me to being ‘the girl with the back’. Now I want to be me again. (Rikke Mathiasen)

