

An image from "Steel Town" by Stephen Shore (Stephen Shore/Mack)

Photo Editor

It’s always tempting to look at the past as some sort of backward version of reality, as though the life we live today is better than the lives we lived 10, 15, 30 years ago. Or maybe that’s just something we tell ourselves to maintain sanity in the face of life’s ubiquitous and eternal complications.

This is one thought that springs to my mind after looking at the recently published, “Steel Town” by über-celebrated photographer Stephen Shore. It is often said, but there’s much truth in the phrase “hindsight is 20/20.” It’s so much easier to look at what has already happened and dress it up in a neat little package and put it on a shelf than it is to make sense of what is unfolding in front of us.

But putting things in packages or labeling them, provides comfort, too. We can look at old photos and think, “Oh my, how backward!” And there’s real comfort in the amber glow of nostalgia. Shore’s photos have some of that amber glow, but If you really pay attention, they are also a jolting acknowledgment of how complicated and messy the mechanics of being alive are.

Shore made the photos for “Steel Town” in 1977, while traveling across New York, Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio on assignment for Fortune magazine. It was an area of the country that was in economic decline — a slide that would continue and then spawn the area’s now familiar “Rust Belt” moniker.

Outfitted with a large-format 4x5 camera, Shore photographed the places and people of the region. The photos are immaculate. There are beautifully composed tableaux of what are now crumbling reminiscences — plumes of smoke rising in the air as backdrops to monuments to what once was the American Dream — a house, yard, car in the driveway. The photos show two birds of a feather; work in the background, spoils in the foreground.

The photos are mostly of the structures of the industry, home, commerce, but every now and then Shore trains his lens on the people. They pose in diners, bars and outside work. There are a few that show men — the people photographed are mostly men — holding signs demanding better working conditions outside of what are probably now deserted factories, if they are still standing at all.

Looking at these photos now is both an exercise in contemplating the past but also of the present. We see the beginnings of the erasure of a moment of prosperity in the United States. As Helen Epstein writes in the beginning of “Steel Town”:

“The trouble started in the factory towns of Ohio, Pennsylvania and Upstate New York and then spread nationwide. In 1976 and 1977 Bethlehem Steel laid off 3,500 workers in Lackawanna, New York and 3,500 more in Jonestown, Ohio, tripling the unemployment rate there in just one summer. … Millions more good manufacturing jobs would be lost in the coming decades, as factories downsized, moved abroad or shut down completely. Even if some laid off workers received severance, they now spent less money at local bars, department stores and other businesses, which soon closed too, rendering downtowns into ghost towns. Most of the photographs … are eerily depopulated, but the stunned facial expressions of the people he does capture belie their colorful 70s outfits and mutton chop sideburns. It’s as if they’d just been told moments before that they have a terrible disease. Even those who attempt to smile know everything has changed. This is what it feels like to learn the institutions you thought respected you and spoke for you have turned alien, and your world has split in two.”

Epstein’s last line is a real kicker of an observation. It seems sharply relevant to today. If Shore’s photos in “Steel Town” are only about the past, wouldn’t it be interesting to see what photos taken during our current era might look like 30 years from now. Would they be totally different? I’m not so sure.

You can find out more about Stephen Shore’s work here. And you can buy the book here.



An image from "Steel Town" by Stephen Shore (Stephen Shore/Mack)



An image from "Steel Town" by Stephen Shore (Stephen Shore/Mack)



An image from "Steel Town" by Stephen Shore (Stephen Shore/Mack)



An image from "Steel Town" by Stephen Shore (Stephen Shore/Mack)



An image from "Steel Town" by Stephen Shore (Stephen Shore/Mack)



An image from "Steel Town" by Stephen Shore (Stephen Shore/Mack)

In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff members and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.

More on In Sight:

Same as it ever was: These snapshots show how life in the ’70s mirrors life today

Stunning photos of a year of coronavirus from a world-famous cooperative of photographers

‘Sister of charity’: A photographer showcases the selfless care his mother, a nurse, provides to the sick in Nigeria