It feels like the last year and a half have been especially trying. Just here in the United States, we’ve dealt with the pandemic and what feels like nonstop political battles. Everything seems to be politically charged, and moments of agreement among groups seem to be few and far between. I had to remove myself from most social media in part because of this. It seems as if the platforms thrive on negative energy. Or they can. They did for me.
I don’t think that I’m unique in feeling that way. This is probably just a natural part of life, but everything seems to be amplified these days. We are overloaded with stimuli. And we need to remember to take time to reflect, de-stress and relax even while understanding that old Socratic dictum, “The unexamined life is not worth living.”
There are many ways we can deal with our anxieties and stresses. And it’s not really the point of this post to talk about them. But a series of photographs came across my desk that made me think about all of this.
In his project, “Post-Crisis Generation: Everyone has their own way of leaping into the dark,” photographer Filippo Venturi produced beautifully poetic photos from an area in Italy’s bootheel. There, in a place called Roca Vecchia, is a spectacular natural pool surrounded by craggy outcroppings of rock where locals and tourists alike come to dive and swim.
The pool is called the Cave of Poetry and gets its name from an age-old story that it was the favorite of a beautiful princess. Poets would flock to the area to dedicate their works to the princess.
But Venturi says that this is a place where people don’t go just to swim and dive, but to face fear and uneasiness. So, this place with a gentle name is also a place than can be cathartic — a place where people symbolically let go of fear and anxiety.
This seems totally understandable — who wouldn’t feel some sense of uneasiness peering over the side of a 15-foot drop into a pool carved out of a rocky coastline? I can imagine the relief gained after the hop off the rocks, and the rush of air enveloping you as you sail through space before plunging into the cool water below.
Here’s Venturi’s take on it:
“It is here, in this sort of natural pool, that the local population and tourists come to experience what has become a collective ritual in which the fear of emptiness is faced with the support and encouragement of the people present, who await their time before diving into the void. The fear of the single person is shared and, sometimes, the waiting before the dive lasts for minutes, while the others keep silent.
“Over time, observing this ritual, I began to see people intent on diving into their own unknown destiny, some in solitude and some in the company of family or friends. The variety of people, ages and approaches confirmed my feeling of a phenomenon that affects everyone, especially in these times of economic crises and pandemics, which have made the future of entire generations uncertain.”
The future is always uncertain. It has been for every generation. But that uncertainty seems so palpable now. It seems more urgent. Just this weekend, my colleague Sarah Kaplan wrote this story that seems to drive the point home. I know the void has always been there; it just felt as if it was further away than it is now.
And yet, through all of this anxiety and fear, we show every day that the potential to erase all of it is there. There’s always hope. There are always people willing to help share the burden — to catch you when you fall. No person is an island. We’re all in this together, after all.
You can see more of Venturi’s work on his website, here.
