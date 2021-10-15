And he has used his own rarefied position as a highly respected and decorated person in photojournalism to make the point. I would argue that’s yet another question the work brings up: Why do we give certain people a pass when it comes to believing what they do is valuable? Is it because they have won the right awards? Is it because they are members of the right club or group of people? Bendiksen’s book seems to make those ideas sort of laughable.