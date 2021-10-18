“Good photojournalism is commitment, work, talent and maturity; a reflection about the protocol of picture-taking as well as that of its presentation — in the case at hand, a book. While there have never been so many photos taken, only few of them will be remembered by history. For that is what it’s all about: at a time where television seems to express everything but explains so little, and illustrated magazines have given up, what’s left to do is to testify for history and the lessons that may be learned from it.”