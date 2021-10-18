Yet Sessini is able to find such beauty in all of it. They are melancholy scenes, for certain, but there still is a vast amount of beauty in his photos. They remind me a little bit of taking in the slow burn of a Tarkovsky film.
Sessini punctuates “Inner Disorder” with bits and pieces of the thoughts roiling around in his head during the three years he waded into the melancholic hell his photos describe. He recounts the surreality of the conflict, including being at Maidan Square in 2014, witnessing and recording the chaos of urgency combined with whizzing bullets and blood streaming from their targets.
Sessini’s words that crop up with regularity in the book recount in vivid detail what the photos show with such poignancy, even poetry. There is this, for example:
“In the middle of the shooting … a rescuer crawls through the mud towards the wounded that are dragged backward. The man with the orange stretcher advances to rescue a wounded man lying at the foot of a tree. His is completely exposed. An instant later, he is hit by a bullet on his left side. He collapses very slowly and dies.”
When you turn the page, you are confronted with an image of a blood-soaked stretcher propped up against the damp, gray, scene where it all happened. The image is so meticulously put together — remarkable considering the hideousness of the reality from which it is plucked.
“Inner Disorder” proceeds similarly throughout its pages. We get Sessini’s inner dialogue — his thoughts while trying to compute for himself not only what he is seeing as it unfolds in front of him, but also how it all makes him feel. That’s one of the things that distinguishes these photos from what you might find in the pages of a newspaper or magazine.
Too often, photographs are seen as window-dressing for words. But they, too, can achieve an undeniable power when given the space. On some level, we know that the things Sessini chronicles in “Inner Disorder” took place. But collecting them so carefully and intentionally the way Sessini does in this book creates a document meant to last.
“Inner Disorder” is a testimony, printed and bound together in a volume fit to last — unlike the brittle, ephemeral, of-the-moment quality of newspaper or magazine print. Sessini may have been present to send dispatches back to a magazine, but his approach goes far beyond any simple act of illustrating a “news story.”
The work of a conflict photographer can often feel quixotic. What’s the point? Time marches on, people will continue to reign terror and harm on each other. They’ve always done it. Those points are well taken, as cynical as they are.
Francois Hebel’s introductory essay to “Inner Disorder” provides one answer to those cynical questions:
“Good photojournalism is commitment, work, talent and maturity; a reflection about the protocol of picture-taking as well as that of its presentation — in the case at hand, a book. While there have never been so many photos taken, only few of them will be remembered by history. For that is what it’s all about: at a time where television seems to express everything but explains so little, and illustrated magazines have given up, what’s left to do is to testify for history and the lessons that may be learned from it.”
