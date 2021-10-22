“That technology has advanced so radically fast in such a short time and that … threatens our connection with who we are … The beautiful things we designed and built and worked on WITH OUR HANDS — all of this is being replaced by technologies only a few know about and understand … We are becoming what we are doing for work — empty vessels, half human, half machine … My work intends to stop this all for a moment, to offer a break to connect with beauty and light and our past.”