On the seaport’s skate ramp, Captain Rajab, 25, and Yasser, 14, are working on some tricks together. Captain Rajab (as Rajab Rifi is known) discovered skateboarding during a Gaza Freestyle festival in 2015. It has become his passion, he said.
“Thanks to the Italian crew from the Gaza Freestyle festival, I’ve received my first skateboard. I’ve learned tricks from YouTube tutorials, and I’ve also helped to build the skatepark at the seaport. Gaza is facing a lot of facilities problems for young people. I want to improve this skatepark and all the facilities in Gaza.”
Skateboarding is still a new sport in Gaza and is not often well-regarded by locals or the police. Despite the difficulties in practicing his passion, Captain Rajab tries to encourage young people to find themselves through skateboarding.
He met Yasser when the teen was selling tea and coffee in the seaport.
“Whenever I was doing a break, I was buying tea from him. I saw him playing with my board and I noticed that he could have some skills, so I started to teach him,” Captain Rajab said.
Since then, where Captain Rajab skates, Yasser follows.
“It brings me happiness," Yasser said, "and it’s also great to spend time with Captain Rajab. We always practice together.”
Yasser, who has a difficult home life, thinks of Captain Rajab as a brother.
Beside tricks, Captain Rajab teaches the youngsters how to face their fears, because “fear can hurt you more than an injury,” he said. His dream is to organize a skateboarding camp for children, and he hopes to find a sponsor so those without means can attend.
“It’s also good for their mental health, that they can focus on something else than the war and all the problems we are facing in Gaza” he said.
Married and the father of a 1-year-old son, Captain Rajab needs to find revenue, a difficult prospect for any young man living in Gaza.
“I didn’t go further than my primary school, but thanks to skateboarding, I’ve motivated myself to learn photography and videography in order to film our skateboarding sessions and raise money for the construction of new skatepark with Gaza Freestyle,” he said. “I’ve even received a Sony camera from the Italian organization to take pictures of their project. Therefore, I sometimes shoot events in Gaza and earn some money with that. But it’s hard — my family is putting pressure on me to find a more stable job.”
A few kilometers north, a new Olympic-standard skatepark was completed in June as part of the Green Hopes project for the social and environmental redevelopment of the northern Gaza Strip. This project, due to formally start in December, is a joint effort of the Italian Association of Cooperation and Solidarity (ACS), Gaza Freestyle and the local districts of al-Nada, al-Isba and al-Awda.
With a lot of excitement, Captain Rajab took part in the building of this skatepark.
Living in a poor area in eastern Gaza City, he says he is thankful to have discovered skateboarding.
“Young men here are often tempted to smoke and take drugs. Doing skateboard prevented me to do so and made me a better man than I could imagine. Skateboard brought me a meaning in my life in Gaza. I need it to live; it’s like my second wife,” Captain Rajab said with a laugh.
Meanwhile, he is dreaming of taking part in the Olympics, on the Palestine team.
“I really wish that one day I can train overseas with the right facilities, because in Gaza, among many things, we also lack of that.”
In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff members and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.