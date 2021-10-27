“I didn’t go further than my primary school, but thanks to skateboarding, I’ve been motivated to learn photography and videography in order to film our skateboarding sessions and raise money for the construction of a new skatepark with Gaza Freestyle,” he said. “I’ve even received a Sony camera from the Italian organization to take pictures of their project. I sometimes shoot events in Gaza and earn some money that way. But it’s hard — my family is putting pressure on me to find a more stable job.”