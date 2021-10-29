Afterward, I headed back into the park to sit in a meadow on the valley floor and watch Half Dome as the sun set. One of my favorite things about hiking peaks is the perspective it brings. It’s an opportunity to be present for every step of the hike, to experience each moment of awe and exhaustion, of hunger and relief, of joy upon reaching the top, and to become more aware of your thoughts on the trail. And after the hike, you can look up at the summit and know that you carried yourself that whole way. It’s a chance to see and experience the journey from a different angle.