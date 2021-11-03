“Already But Not Yet” reminds me of a book by photographer Lise Sarfati called “Oh Man.” David Campany wrote about that book: “A photograph is a fact and a metaphor. So is a photographer. And so is a stranger. All are made up of the specifics of their being and the abstract generalities they embody for others. Fact and metaphor coexist but they are different. The disjunction leads to slippage and misunderstanding, presumption and guesswork. What are these photographs? And who are these men?”
I think you can understand the photos of isolated people in Barreras’s book in a similar way. Both deal with figures moving in and out of the shadows created by a place’s architecture. At least, that’s what greets your eye on first glance. But both books, in their totality, also have underlying messages.
For Barreras, one of the underlying messages has to do with the pressures of our modern way of living.
Somewhere among the photos in “Almost But Not Yet” is a commentary on “the condition of the neoliberal subject,” Flavia Loscialpo notes in an essay in the book. As she says:
“In Barreras’ photos, the isolation of the subject has to be related to a wider political and social context, that is, to the current fragmentation and atomization of life, the erosion of community, the increasing deregulation and productivity, the mounting burden of work and constant pressure on the subject.
“The rare moments of isolation, captured by Barreras, in the generally busy financial epicenter of the city seem to expose the condition of the neoliberal subject. In the city, which has eminently a ‘mediating’ function employed in the creation of networks … individuals are constantly connected, expanding their network of contacts, proud to be busy, and yet isolated in dealing with achievement imperatives, pressure, and surrounding power structures.”
Notwithstanding the fact that Barreras’s photos are beautiful to look at — you can get lost in them, sucked into your own mind about the thoughts of the people he presents. What is that guy on a cigarette break thinking? Where is that woman going? Why does it look so dreary and oppressive?
In the end, the lonely figures drenched in light slicing through darkness seem as though they are just another part of the architecture surrounding them, let alone living, breathing, thinking people. Another brick in the wall. I would say that’s the whole point of unfettered capitalism, but we were told that corporations are people, too, right? Maybe those walls casting shadows are breathing, thinking, smoking, etc. … I kid, I kid.
The people in the photos don’t even have to be in London. If you’ve lived in any major urban area, you’re sure to be familiar with these scenes. I’d even say that, at first, the photos seem kind of unremarkably banal. But if you spend time with them, you start to have an overwhelming sense of the pressures of contemporary life, or as the book’s publisher notes:
“The series ‘Already but not yet ‘ visualizes the individual vulnerability and subordination to economical powers, which tend to reduce our existence to work achievements and material accumulation. With the aim of exploring the hidden ways of surveillance and labor conditions in the neoliberal society, this series challenges official and conventional representations of the metropolis, transforming it from mundane life into something uncanny.”
I think this is something we can all relate to now, whether we’re subsisting in an urban landscape or not. The pressure to achieve or to “win” or to think the right way or do the right things is a pervasive feeling in all our lives. You don’t have to look far to find any of these pressures. They seem to be in our faces whichever way we turn.
