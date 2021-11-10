Rural depopulation has become one of the most pressing social crises in Spain over the past decade. According to a report published in early 2018 by the Spanish Social and Economic Counsel, more than 4,000 villages and towns in rural areas are facing extinction. This represents slightly more than 50 percent of the total number of municipalities in Spain. Today, Silio stands out as the very example of a Spain that is slowly fading away due to the rapidly aging population and the generational disconnection, with youths who grow more uprooted every year. However, in the wake of rural depopulation, how do those that remain survive, and how does life change and adapt? Silio seems to have found the key to fight against disappearance.